Bisleri International Restores and Rededicates Lake at Madras Christian College Boosting its water Harvesting Capacity to 20 Million Liters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the successful rededication of MCC Lake, a vital water resource for the community. The event marked a significant milestone in the lake's rejuvenation, enhancing its water-holding capacity of approximately 20 million liters, supported by Mega Foundations and the Scrub Society.

The ceremony took place at Madras Christian College (MCC) on 26th July 2024. Commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. J.V. Reji, President of the Scrub Society, MCC, followed by a heartfelt prayer from Rev. C. Somu Ebenezer, College Chaplain at MCC. Felicitations were offered by Justina Carolin D of Bisleri International and Nimal Raghavan of Mega Foundations.

Cyrus Kallupurackal, Bursar of MCC and K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International detailed the rejuvenation project's progress. Initiated on 1st May 2024, encompassed the widening of the lake's boundaries, desilting, development of an island to attract bird species, restoration of the check dam, planting of over 100 plus native species along with an IOT enabled and remote-controlled floating duck to monitor water quality levels and provide real time insights for aqua data research purposes. Also, four recharge pits for rainwater harvesting from the building roof top were completed with a yearly water recharging capacity of around 9.89 million liters.

Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt Ltd said, "The rededication of MCC Lake is a demonstration of our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable water management. We are honored to support initiatives that improve water resources and contribute to a healthier ecosystem for future generations."

Dr Paul Wilson, Principal and Secretary of Madras Christian College, "Pointed out that MCC has been engaging with corporates and its Alumni seeking their patronage to various sustainable programs of the campus. This engagement is towards the vision of achieving water positivity and to conserve the biodiversity of the campus. He acknowledged the CSR contribution from the Bisleri International Pvt Ltd towards achieving their vision. Further he elaborated on how MCC MRF Innovation Park has begun to explore the possibility of monitoring the water quality indicators on a real time basis through an indigenously developed remote-controlled and iOT enabled floating device for data analytics to make informed decisions concerning biodiversity."

The student volunteers from the scrub society played an important role in plantations. Dr Reji, President of Scrub Society coordinated the project.

The event concluded with the unveiling of plaques by Dr. P. Wilson and Angelo George, celebrating the collaborative efforts, and a vote of thanks from Christo J Shynichen of the Scrub Society.

