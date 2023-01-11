Bisleri International Unveils New Digital Campaign for Bisleri@Doorstep, the Company's Delivery At-home App

India's leading packaged drinking water, Bisleri International, launches a new quirky campaign for its delivery at home offering Bisleri@Doorstep. The campaign addresses the modern consumers' outlook for convenient solutions to order essential items. As part of the campaign, Bisleri@Doorstep is unveiling a series of brand films in a phased manner illustrating the daily life scenarios of millennials and Gen-Z.

The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the Bisleri@Doorstep App. It showcases a cat ordering Bisleri products from the App while its parent is taking a nap, demonstrating the ease and user-friendliness of the App.

Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri@Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."

Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO - 82.5 Communications, said, "This film is the first of many for Bisleri's e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation."

The Bisleri@Doorstep App currently services 600 pin codes across India, including metros and Tier I markets. Besides, Bisleri has a strong distribution network of over 6000 distributors, 7500 distribution trucks and nearly 70 exclusive modern service agents that ensure smooth and consistent delivery of water and other Bisleri products.

Bisleri has always been committed towards sustainable business operations. To further strengthen its promise, Bisleri has recently added EV trucks to deliver the products at home. The new digital campaign will be promoted across multiple touchpoints. Bisleri@Doorstep is available on Android and iOS.

Campaign Link: youtu.be/ApPs1YdF8e4

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

