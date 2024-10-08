Bisleri POP Unveils #FlavourOfLove Campaign with Ishaan Khatter & Palak Tiwari

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Bisleri International, India's leading packed drinking water company and a pioneer in carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) has announced Bollywood stars Ishaan Khatter and Palak Tiwari as the new brand ambassadors for Bisleri Pop.

Bisleri Pop combines the tangy sweetness of orange with a fizzy burst, offering a delightful experience for consumers.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., stated, "Bisleri Pop, our orange fizzy drink, has a simple yet unique taste, specially crafted for the Indian palate. The name 'Pop' itself evokes a retro vibe, and we wanted to carry this sense of simplicity and nostalgia into our #FlavourOfLove campaign. It captures the essence of love in the 1950s, an era where romance was simple and uncomplicated. From the styling, music to the curated sets, every element of this campaign reflects the elegance of a bygone era. Simplicity of which we miss today. But we do hope that some of the aspects of that era can make a long overdue comeback."

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "We wanted to bring the product truth of Bisleri Pop alive through the innocence and playfulness of an uncomplicated and pure love, an insight which will surely connect with the Gen Z's"

On associating with the legacy brand, Ishaan Khatter, Actor, commented, "I'm very excited to be a part of Bisleri Pop. I love the #Flavouroflove campaign which make's one travel back in time where things & especially love was much more simple and pure."

Palak Tiwari, Actor, said, "I am honoured to be part of the Bisleri family and I love Bisleri POP which is sweet and zesty, as well as refreshing. It is indeed the #flavouroflove."

Link to the video: Bisleri Pop | The Flavour Of Love | Ft. Ishaan Khatter & Palak Tiwari

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor