Bisleri Ropes in Iconic Star Deepika Padukone as it's Global Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Bisleri, India's leading mineral water brand has roped in Global Indian Icon Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador in the new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp. The campaign is a fresh and never seen before take on hydration infusing excitement and fun. The ad film showcases Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' while relishing the pure refreshment of the original beverage, 'water'.

Commenting on getting onboard Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "Bisleri is synonymous with hydration. Our new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp is embracing the fun and excitement of visualising hydration in an iconic style with Ms. Deepika Padukone for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have Ms Padukone as our first global brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy hydrating with Bisleri."

Deepika Padukone, known for her versatility as an actor and her commitment to excellence, expressed her enthusiasm as the global ambassador of Bisleri, "I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as Bisleri. I have always believed in the importance of hydration as a key step in our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing and the Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign celebrates just that."

Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., adds, "The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign is a significant step to contemporize the brand, increase brand love and have exciting conversations with our consumers."

The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign has been shot by Nirvana Films and directed by ace director Prakash Verma while Bisleri's association with Deepika Padukone was managed by Wavemaker and GroupM ESP.

The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital, Out-of-Home media, delivery vehicles, influencer engagement, OTT platforms, and much more. Padukone will also be part of all Bisleri product packaging. Through these diverse touchpoints, we aim to offer consumers an immersive and engaging experience.

Link to the TVC: youtu.be/ki5jDm4DMAs

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

