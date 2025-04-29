Bisleri signs MOU with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for Bottles for Change

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as part of their 'Zero Waste Management' projects through CSR. This initiative includes the management of plastic and other waste at the ward office level in a decentralized manner. The MoU was exchanged between Shekhar Singh (I.A.S.), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Nilkanth Poman, Chief IT officer & Head CSR , Sachin Pawar, Deputy Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner (Health Department), and K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Bisleri International. This association marks a crucial step towards sustainable plastic waste management.

The partnership will be executed under PCMC's 'Zero Waste Management through CSR Program' and Bisleri's CSR initiative, Bottles for Change'. Through this initiative, the city will be sensitized towards 100% source segregation and effective plastic waste management to ensure recycling and achieve "Zero Plastic Waste to Landfill". Bisleri will also support a Material Recovery Facility in PCMC and aims to collect around per year 360 MT of used plastic waste and send for recycling. The partnership will be for the three years.

K. Ganesh, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Bisleri International, expressed the company's commitment to sustainability: "Our collaboration with PCMC underscores the potential of community engagement in driving sustainable change. By raising awareness about source segregation and instituting collection mechanisms, a substantial amount of plastic waste can be diverted from the city landfills and create a pathway for a circular economy. As part of our Bottles for Change campaign, this is a critical step forward in our mission to advance environmental sustainability and positive impact on communities."

Nilkanth Poman, CSR Head, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said, "At PCMC, we believe that true progress comes from inclusive and sustainable development. Through this MoU with Bisleri International for the Zero Waste Slum Project, we aim to empower communities with the knowledge and tools to manage waste responsibly. Our focus is on creating cleaner neighborhoods, enhancing health outcomes, and building environmental awareness from the ground up. We are proud to collaborate on this initiative that reflects our shared vision of a greener, healthier future for all citizens."

Sachin Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health Department) said, "We are pleased to implement the Bottles for Change initiative in collaboration with Bisleri International as part of our Zero Waste Management Program. This partnership will not only strengthen our efforts in plastic waste segregation and recycling but also empower citizens through education and community engagement. Together, we aim to create a cleaner and more sustainable Pimpri-Chinchwad."

PCMC is committed to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city for all its residents. Through this partnership with Bisleri International for the Zero Waste Slum Project, we are taking a significant step towards promoting responsible waste management and community-driven change. This initiative will not only enhance the quality of life in slum areas but also set an example for sustainable urban living across the country. We look forward to working together to create a zero-waste model that can be replicated widely in entire 8 Zones/ Wards of PCMC," - Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

This collaboration aims to take significant steps toward effective plastic waste management in the city, ensuring 100% recycling of collected plastic waste. The initiative aligns with Bisleri's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' initiative addresses critical challenges in plastic waste management by creating awareness among citizens promoting responsible plastic usage, disposal, and recycling. The program highlights the recyclability and eco-friendliness of PET bottles, helping reshape perceptions around plastics as valuable resources rather than waste.

