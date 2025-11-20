BiteSpeed Launches AI Voice Agents for E-Commerce, Sees Rapid Adoption with 100-plus Enterprise Brands

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: BiteSpeed, a leading AI-native marketing and support CRM, has unveiled AI Voice Agents to help e-commerce brands recover lost revenue through automated voice calls.

Brands such as Mokobara, Bombay Shaving Company, Ugaoo, Trident, and Fujifilm Instax are already using BiteSpeed's AI Voice Agents to drive up to 10% of their total revenue, achieving an industry-leading 65% connect rate at just one-third the cost of traditional calling teams.

Built for human-like precision, the Voice AI processes intent in real time, keeps latency near zero, and adapts tone and pacing based on context.

"We're at the inflection point for Voice AI in e-commerce," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. "It's finally mature enough to hold human-like conversations and drive real revenue at scale."

The launch marks a major step in BiteSpeed's vision to automate the entire e-commerce customer journey through AI. In the coming weeks, BiteSpeed will expand its Voice AI beyond cart recovery and COD confirmation to include AI-driven broadcasts, post-purchase engagement, and support automation, allowing brands to manage customer conversations end-to-end from a single platform.

"Voice AI is becoming the biggest differentiator for e-commerce in India," added Vinayak. "We've never seen adoption scale this quickly. The level of interest from the enterprise segment is especially exciting, with 100+ brands already using it as a core revenue channel."

BiteSpeed now powers growth for over 5,000 e-commerce brands across 50+ countries. The company recently crossed $5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to reach $10 million in the coming months. With strong enterprise traction, rapid product expansion, and an AI-first roadmap, BiteSpeed continues to lead as the category-defining AI-native CRM for global e-commerce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor