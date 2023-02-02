BITOSA Pune, Birla Institute of Technology's Pune Alumni Group organizes the BITOSA Global Conclave 2023

BITOSA Global Conclave, an annual event hosted by BITOSA Global for the last 10 years, successfully hosted its 7th edition at Pune on the 28th of January, 2023 with overwhelming participation. The conclave brought together BITians from around the globe and was attended by myriad corporations, celebrated industrialists, and acclaimed speakers.

The event began with a heartening song by "Special friends" and an inspiring message by Dr. Chandrashekhar Desai, President of our CSR Partners Navkshitij Foundation that works towards the development of specially-abled individuals lovingly called "Special friends". The ceremonial lamp was lit by our "Special friends" from Navkshitij supported by Prof. Indranil Manna, the Vice Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology, Niraj Sharan, BITOSA Global President and Gautam Halder, BITOSA Pune President.

The day-long activities were attended by over 200 industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and professionals and will be available for viewing online on several social media channels. The Conclave was themed on "Wellness and Well-Being," with five distinct components/panels focused on: IQ (intellectual quotient), EQ (emotional quotient), FQ (financial quotient), HQ (healthfulness quotient), and SQ (social quotient) to raise overall awareness on wellness.

The VC of Birla Institute of Technology Prof Indranil Manna, who also heads INAE (Indian National Academy of Engineers) as its President, shared the college's recent achievements and milestones in a slick presentation followed by his vision on the role of engineers in building the nation and society, eliciting cheers from the audience who felt proud and nostalgic about their Alma Mater. He was felicitated by Dr Ashok Misra, the senior most alum in Pune present on occasion, by adorning him with a traditional "Puneri Pagdi", which also happened to be an unmissable part of the event logo designed very passionately by BS Group, our digital media partner. We were fortunate to have had the blessings of our most senior Pune Alums and mentors viz. Maj Gen (Retd.) Devendra Kapil and Brig. (Retd) Dr RC Pathak.

Furthermore, the Pune management committee, led by Gautam Halder and Neha Vatsala, along with Prem Sam Abraham, Sharad Raj, Swetabh Kumar, Shivam Pandey, Amit Kumar, Asim Verma, Vaibhav Bajpai, Swati Jain, Neha Gupta and Peeyush Patil, made the event an epitome of teamwork and collaboration. The Pune team was ably supported by BITOSA Global Team, comprising Ramesh Agarwal, Chandrashekar Shaw, Vishnu Thakral, Niraj Sharan, Ayush Agarwal, Shradha Kapoor, Seema Oraon, Subhdra Saxena, Ram Mohan, Abhishek Sinha, Varun Pandey, Rohit Kumar, Sulabh Shukla and Vijay Burman.

The first two panels focused on IQ (Intellectual quotients) and were led by Dr Ganesh Natarajan and Shankar Gupta respectively, who spoke on finance, technology, leadership, health, and communication. A special panel featuring Bomi Bhote discussed building a career in the health sector. This was followed by a unique talk organized for the first time representing the views of spouses of alums on emotional and psychological well-being and was conceptualized by Vats Creations. The last panel was an enthralling audience engagement round with industry renowned Coach and Trainers

One of the highlights of the event was a series of leadership chats hosted by BIT alumnus Dr Ganesh Natarajan Chairman, Honeywell Automation India & 5F World. The wisdom of V. Vaidyanathan MD of IDFC First Bank, Ashwini Tiwari MD of State Bank of India and Mohan Reddy Founder & Chairman of Cyient was invaluable for both BIT Alumni and entrepreneurs from all parts of the country. Successful entrepreneurship was the main theme of these discussions.

The event was branded "a unique blend of connections, collaborations, and celebrations" by most of the participants. The tech panel, "Leveraging Technology for Enhancing the Wellness of Next Billion Customers," was presented by Eko, the platinum sponsors of the event, founded by Abhinav Sinha and Abhishek Sinha who are also alumni of BIT.

This panel featured the following speakers: Shankar Gupta, Chief Sales Officer, ACG group; Abhishek and Abhinav Sinha, co-founders of Eko; Manish Sinha, Founder, Gridlogics; Amit Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO at Easebuzz Pvt Ltd.; Rohit Kumar, Head of Business for Eko India, Dr Vikram Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at SRV Media Pvt Ltd.; Sumita Uday, Director, MNC Bank; Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder & CTO docOPD.

The wellness quotient panel curated by Vats Creations, with expert input from Peeyush Patil and Sharad Raj, was very well moderated by Shipra Dutta, VP & head of POSH at Fichtner India Mekhla Sinha ED at GHRDC; Megha Patil, a fitness celebrity trainer and consultant at Salesforce; and Rohit Gupta, Founder & CEO of Dream Game Studios. The event ended with a panel on social quotient led by industry coaches Vineet Barnwal, Satyam Khandelwal, and Peeyush Patil, and felicitation of alumni for their contributions.

The event was made possible with support from sponsors including Eko, SRV Media, Easebuzz, Aura, Lotus Petal Foundation, LTTS, Ruby Hall -Hinjewadi, APT Consultancy, docOPD, Vats Creations, BITOSA NCR, BITOSA Kolkata, Willow Stone Realty, NFT Verse, ACG Group, Pantheon, BlueUS, Kalankit, DFS, MashUP, JPengg, Rise World Summit, BS Group and our 2 special CSR Partners Sevadeep Foundation, run by our esteemed alumni Deepak Nathani and Navkshitij Foundation run by Dr Desai.

The event ended with a lot of warmth and gratitude to all the team who worked in the backend to execute this event. A series of felicitations for all partners happened, followed by numerous business discussions. The team ended their one-day conclave by celebrating the success at Mashup where all the participants joined for Dinner arranged meticulously by Gaurav Rana. The celebration continued with performances by renowned artists like Kunal More of the 'Dance Floor Studio' & Megha Patil of 'Move with Megha Team' respectively and their crew. In conclusion, the Bitosa Global Team looks forward to organizing such engaging and captivating conclaves in near future.

