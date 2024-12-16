Bizox Media Network organized "Global Technology Leaders Awards 2024" (2nd Edition) felicitated Individuals from INDIA, USA & UAE

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: The Global Technology Leaders Award 2024 a prestigious Award that truly values the contributions of individuals in the field of Technology from USA, UK, India, UAE, Armenia, Canada, Mexico, Australia & all over the world. It gives us immense pleasure to announce all Awardees name who got the opportunities to be a part of Global Technology Leaders Award 2024, awarding those categories who are working with great perseverance, performance & dedication with a focus on Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence.

The entire Award are supported/associate as, Powered by I-Novate Technologies Ltd., Organized by: Bizox Media Network, Magazine Partner: The CEO Magazine.

Congratulations to all awardees for their outstanding achievements

Achievers:

Bhanuprakash Madupati for achieving Global Technology Leader of The Year - AWS & Cloud Technology

Abhijit Joshi for achieving Solution Architect of The Year - Fintech AI (USA)

Janakiram Thumati for achieving Wealth Tech Leader of The Year- Information Technology

Arun Gupta for achieving Global Technology Leader of The Year - Digital Transformation (USA)

Sreejith Sreekandan Nair for achieving Cyber Sentinel Excellence Award - Innovator in Cybersecurity and IAM (USA)

Narendra Lakshmana Gowda for achieving "Technology Emerging Professional of The Year - Information Technology"

Sandip J. Gami for achieving Innovative Leadership in AI-Enhanced Data Quality and Software Automation - Information Technology (USA)

Ardhendu Sekhar Nanda for achieving Fintech Excellence Award of The Year - Information Technology (USA)

Pratiksha Agarwal for achieving Next-Gen Digital Transformation Leader of The Year - Information Technology (USA)

Kinil Doshi for achieving Most Innovative Leader of The Year - IT Risk & Compliance Management (Finance)

Joydeb Mandal for achieving Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of The Year - IT & BPM

Chintamani Bagwe for achieving Fintech Leader of The Year - Risk and Compliance

Sandeep Voona for achieving Leadership Excellence in SAP Architecture - Information Technology (USA)

Swapnil Kognole for achieving Technology Leader of The Year - Wealth Management Technology (USA)

Sanjay Moolchandani for achieving Technology Leader of The Year - Risk & Finance Technology (USA)

Chandrasekhar Rao Katru for achieving Digital Transformation & Innovation Leader of The Year - Information Technology

Nirmal Kumar Mathivanan for achieving Next-Gen Data-Driven Transformation Innovator Award - Information Technology (USA)

Kiran Kumar Reddy Yanamala for achieving Most Inspiring &

I nnovative Leader of The Year - H R Technology (USA)

Kevin N Shah for achieving Most Promising Architect on AI powered Data Engineering and Automation - Information Technology

Kunal Sekhri for achieving Cloud Tech Leader of The Year - Information Technology (USA)

Praveen Puram for achieving Technology Startup Enterprise of The Year- Information Technology (USA)

Naga Satya Praveen Kumar Yadati for achieving Most Innovative Cyber Security Research Scientist of The Year - Information Technology (USA)

Sachin Chandrakant Patil for achieving "Most Innovative Researcher in Machine Learning (ML) and AI - Information Technology"

From Logistic

Krishna Chaitanya Raja Hajarath for achieving Most Emerging Global Leader of The Year - Supply Chain Management

Bizox Media Network is a premier and foremost organization based in India & UAE. We are successfully conducted 27+ Award Shows in India and 6 International Award Shows in Dubai - UAE, Baku - Azerbaijan and Europe respectively thus extending our wings beyond national boundaries and creating a platform for showcasing the young leaders of our nation on an international scale. We hold expertise in International & Domestic Award Shows, and also expertise in Media Management, Market Research, PR Management, Brand Promotions, PSU/Govt. Corporate Events, Election Management, and Online Advertising & Marketing, Outdoor Marketing.

For more information please visit: www.globalleadersawards.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor