Bizox Media Network organized "Global Technology Leaders Awards 2024" felicitated Awards to Individuals from INDIA, USA & UAE

New Delhi [India], September 3: The Global Technology Leaders Award 2024 a prestigious Award that truly values the contributions of individuals in the field of Technology from the USA, UK, India, UAE, Armenia, Canada, Mexico, Australia & all over the world. We are delighted to announce that we have received over 2800+ nominations from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and India. And we have a few names to announce and congratulate the Awardees name who got the opportunities to be a part of the Global Technology Leaders Award 2024, awarding those categories who are working with great perseverance, performance & dedication with a focus on Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence.

The entire Award are supported/ associate as, Powered by: I-Novate Technologies Ltd., Organized by: Bizox Media Network, Title Sponsor: Influencerhiring.com, Magazine Partner: The CEO Magazine

Final Awardees are:

1. Nikhil Ghadge for achieving Most Emerging Software Architect of The Year - Information Technology (Identity and Access Management), USA

2. Avijit Dasgupta for achieving Global Technology Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (Kenya)

3. Roshan Mahant for achieving Digital Transformation & Innovation Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

4. Vikas Mendhe for achieving Fintech Excellence Award of The Year - Information Technology, USA

5. Perumal Annamalai for achieving Global Leader of The Year - Artificial Intelligence, (USA)

6. Priyanka Neelakrishnan for achieving Innovation Leader of The Year - Cybersecurity,(USA)

7. Sumit Bhatnagar for achieving Global Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

8. Mohammed Faisal Idais for achieving Global Strategic Leadership and Innovation Leader of The Year - Technology, (UAE)

9. Srinivas Reddy Bandarapu for achieving Best Principal Research Engineer of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

10. Nishitha Kambalapally for achieving Most Emerging Fintech Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

11. Govindarajan Lakshmikanthan for achieving Most Innovative Cyber Security Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

12. Krishnamurty Raju Mudunuru for achieving Data and Analytics Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

13. Rajesh Remala for achieving Innovative Data Engineering Leader of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

14. Joseph Aaron Tsapa for achieving "Technology Leader of The Year - Enterprise Data Architecture", (USA)

15. Jayapal Reddy Vummadi for achieving IT Excellence Award - Supply Chain Management, (USA)

16. Ganesh Botcha for achieving Chief Information Officer (CIO) of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

17. Himanshu Jain for achieving Most Emerging Technology Leader of The Year - Educational Technology, (USA)

18. Vijay K Banda for achieving Social Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

19. Gaurav Anand for achieving AI and Data Science Leader of The Year - Financial Technology, (USA)

20. Murali Murugan for achieving Most Innovative Technology Leader of The Year - Mobile Application Development, (USA)

21. Vinay Mallikarjunaradhya for achieving Most Innovative Product Leader of The Year - Artificial Intelligence, (USA)

22. Ilia Pavlenkov for achieving Youngest Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

23. Gaurav Puri for achieving Cyber Security Research Scientist of The Year - Information Technology, (USA)

24. Jabin Geevarghese Georgefor achieving Solution Architect of The Year -Enterprise Technology, (USA)

25. Suresh Dodda for achieving Most Emerging Technology Leader of the Year - Ai & ML Research, (USA)

26. Ganesh Kumar Murugesanfor achieving Global Leader of The Year - Cloud & Data,(USA)

27. Sai Madhur Potturu for being awarded Innovation Leader of The Year - IT Robotics Specialist, (USA)

28. Saigurudatta Pamulaparthyvenkata for achieving Leader in Big Data & AI for Healthcare Analytics, (USA)

29. Robin Verma for achieving Most Admired Leader of The Year - Data & Analytics, (India)

30. Amit Verma for achieving Most Admired Leader of The Year - Product Development, (India)

Bizox Media Network is a premier and foremost organization based in India & UAE. We have successfully conducted 27+ Award Shows in India and 6 International Award Shows in Dubai - UAE, Baku - Azerbaijan and Europe respectively thus extending our wings beyond national boundaries and creating a platform for showcasing the young leaders of our nation on an international scale. We hold expertise in International & Domestic Award Shows, and also expertise in Media Management, Market Research, PR Management, Brand Promotions, PSU/Govt. Corporate Events, Election Management, and Online Advertising & Marketing, Outdoor Marketing.

For more information please visit: www.globalleadersawards.com

Or Call: + 91 8010507033, +91 8010604033

