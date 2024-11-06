Bizz Expo and Summit 2024 & Excellence Iconic Awards Hosted by Threefingers Entertainment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: The rapid growth and success of startups across India have become everyday headlines, but efforts to actively support and encourage entrepreneurs, business owners, and fresh ideas are continuously undertaken by Fav Fairs. This year, Fav Fairs brought together entrepreneurs from all over the country to Mumbai's World Trade Center for the two-day Biz Expo and Summit 2024, along with the Excellence Iconic Awards. The event was inaugurated on the first day by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Rajasthan's Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia and Consulate General of Sri Lanka, Shirani Ariyaratne. On the second day, actor Arbaaz Khan participated along with Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora.

To encourage startups, businesses, and young entrepreneurs, and to promote new perspectives in business, FavFairs and Threefingers Entertainment Limited provided a platform to drive success and innovation. Both days saw inspiring words from Sonali Bendre and Arbaaz Khan, motivating the attending business owners. Several distinguished startups, companies, businesses, and entrepreneurs received the Excellence Iconic Awards in recognition of their contributions.

This series of business expo and summits, which began in Dehradun, continues its journey across major cities, from Dehradun to Delhi, Jaipur, and now Mumbai. FavFairs has been actively supporting entrepreneurs by offering opportunities for funding, live pitching, idea-sharing, investor meet-ups, and more. Threefingers Entertainment remains dedicated to empowering emerging young entrepreneurs and strengthening their resolve to succeed.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor