Black Box continues to power next-gen digital infrastructure with order wins across industry verticals

Mumbai, Jan 30 Black Box Limited, Essar’s technology arm, on Thursday, announced its order wins across industry verticals. A leading global digital infrastructure integrator, Black Box is trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Black Box, with a presence across 35 countries and six continents, empowers businesses to accelerate growth and enhance user experiences through cutting-edge solutions in network integration, digital connectivity, data centre services, modern workplace, and cybersecurity.

Serving key industries like Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, and Manufacturing, the company delivers transformative solutions driving success in the digital age.

Black Box has made significant investments in its go-to-market strategy, focusing on both industry verticals and horizontal solutions to expand its share of wallet from the top 300 customers across diverse industries.

The company’s pipeline for digital infrastructure, across industry verticals including hyperscalers, continues to grow, positioning Black Box for sustained growth and market leadership.

Black Box continues to see strong and sustained demand from hyperscalers in its Technology vertical. The company continues to gain momentum in its data centre infrastructure projects, highlighted by the recent allocation of three large sites in the United States by one of the world’s largest hyperscaler for their new data center build-out. In addition, the company has won orders worth Rs 250 crore from this long-term hyperscaler customer.

Black Box continues to work with large hyperscalers, who have reiterated that they are continuing to enhance their capital spending on creating next-generation digital infrastructure. The company believes that AI efficiencies and AI-driven models will accelerate the demand for IT infrastructure due to the higher adoption and consumption of AI across various industries.

Continuing with its focus and momentum on other digital infrastructure solutions and industry verticals Black Box has also recently won a cybersecurity order of around Rs 100 crore from a large municipal corporation, a large network integration project from a global telecom operator, and an airport order amounting to around Rs 45 crore. The company believes the demand for digital infrastructure across industry verticals will remain robust driven by the need for better end-user experience.

Black Box remains focused and committed to building the next-generation digital infrastructure for its global clients. It sees this decade as the era of a highly digital world, offering sustained business growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor