Black Rooster Pvt Ltd Awarded Most Trusted Low Fat & High Protein Frozen Chicken Manufacturer at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October, 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

The Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, a gala event organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded in splendor in Mumbai. This prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements across various industries. Amidst the glitz and glamour, Black Rooster emerged as a shining star, receiving the esteemed title of Most Trusted Low Fat & High Protein Frozen Chicken Manufacturer. Sardar Dilbagh Singh and Mrs. Priyanka, the Directors of Black Rooster Pvt. Ltd., were called on stage to accept this prestigious award.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Black Rooster has solidified its reputation as a trustworthy manufacturer of low-fat, high-protein frozen chicken products in India. In a brief statement, Sardar Dilbagh Singh and Priyanka expressed their gratitude, saying, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as the 'Most Trusted Low Fat & High Protein Frozen Chicken Manufacturer' at ILA 2023. This award reflects our commitment to quality, nutrition, and our relentless pursuit of excellence.."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

The Industry Leaders Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, remains a platform that recognizes and celebrates excellence across various industries. The event was organized in collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a renowned company specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has earned its reputation by serving over 3000 clients from diverse industries and countries. As the curtain fell on the ILA 2023, Black Rooster, celebrated not only their recognition but also their commitment to providing top-quality products.

