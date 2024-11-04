Blackpanda and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Ink Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Emergency Response and Insurance in Singapore

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 4: Blackpanda, a leader in digital forensics and cyber emergency response and insurance across the Asia-Pacific market, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) today. This partnership aims to bolster cybersecurity measures for both organisations through the exchange of intelligence on cyber threats and vulnerabilities, as well as collaborating on cyber investigations.

- Blackpanda and CSA will exchange intelligence to enhance their capabilities against cyber threats

- CSA joins Blackpanda's network of esteemed partners in Singapore, including Singtel and the Singapore Police Force

Under the terms of the MoC, Blackpanda and CSA will share threat intelligence information such as the latest vulnerabilities, incidents, and cyber threats. This will create a robust cybersecurity library that both entities can leverage to respond to cyber threats in Singapore more effectively. Previously, Blackpanda has also partnered with the Singapore Police Force in the Alliance of Public Private Cybercrime Stakeholders by exchanging cybercrime information for the last three years.

Gene Yu, CEO, Blackpanda, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration with CSA represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to provide affordable cyber emergency response to everyone. Through the sharing of our Attack Surface Management data, correlated with digital forensics analysis after a confirmed cyber attack, CSA will gain a deeper understanding of the cyber threat landscape in Singapore, including attack frequency by market and industry."

"Beyond Blackpanda and CSA, this collaboration will positively impact all Singaporean businesses in having a clearer understanding of cyberattack trends to make informed decisions about data privacy and cyber security strategies," Gene added.

The availability of this cybersecurity library and sharing of intelligence will also enhance the capabilities of Blackpanda's innovative IR-1 SaaS product, which delivers a fixed-cost, affordable cyber emergency response subscription for organisations of all sizes. At present, IR-1 is strategically distributed by Asia's leading communications technology group Singtel, Macroview (a HGC group company) and Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau.

Dan Yock Hau, Assistant Chief Executive (National Cyber Resilience), CSA, also commented on the collaboration, "Cybersecurity is a team effort. Companies like Blackpanda play an important role in helping enterprises defend against cyber threats and recover from breaches. CSA's collaboration with Blackpanda highlights our commitment to working closely with industry players to protect Singapore's cyberspace."

This endeavour with CSA highlights Blackpanda's commitment to working with both industry players and the public sector to enhance Singapore's cyber resilience. The MoC also includes provisions for both parties to review and refine their collaborative efforts on an annual basis to keep pace with the evolving cyber threat landscape.

