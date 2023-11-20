Blindwink Announces The Winners Of 6th Edition Of India Design Awards 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 20: Blindwink India Design Awards 2023, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim & celebrity Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners :

1. Best Upcoming Innovative Home Interior Designers 2023 - Gurvinderjit Singh Ghumman

2. Most Stylish Vibrant Luxury Interior Designing For Residential Projects In Bangalore - Workpixie Design Solutions - Shalini Dodeja

3. Most Preferred Architects For Pan India - TH FINEST DESIGNE (OPC) Pvt Ltd

4. Most Distinct Luxury Residential Interiors Customised For Space Optimization & Comfort Living - HOUZLOOK

5. Youngest Innovative Interior Budget Manager And Intrapreneur - MOHAMMED ZIYAD MKS

6. Best Emerging Interior & Construction Firm In Bangalore - Desirin Projects - Pallavi & Vijaydeep

7. Best Interior Company in Bangalore - Rav Interiors

8. Excellence In Design Innovation, Product Development & Strategic Business Management - Welspun Flooring

9. Most Elegant Minimalistic Residential Architecture In Chennai V-Cube Architects

10. Best Construction Company For Residential Projects In Delhi NCR JADE HOMES

11. Most Preferred Modern & Stylish Home Interiors For Residential Projects In Bangalore ApnaBalcony by Design-O-Dwells

12. Most Unique High End Architectural & Interior Designing & Contracting Company In Kerala WOODNEST DEVELOPERS PVT LTD

13. Most Stylish Contemporary Architecture For Residential Projects In Bangalore MSSV Architects And Design Studio

14. Most Versatile And Trusted Architecture & Design Studio Pan India - The Ishaan Kone - Architects and Interior Designers - Madhu Sarangi and Richa Singh

15. Youngest Growing Design & Build Firm At Affordable Prices In Hyderabad Aartsy Constructions And Interior

16. Most Vibrant & Chic Interiors For Clubs, Restro Bars & Pubs In Hyderabad - Yahvisri Infra Supreeth Billakanti

17. Most Innovative Upcoming Architecture & Design Studio Anandam Designs

18. Most promising Architect & Designer In Andhra Pradesh Ar. Abhignya Grandhi

19. Most Popular Luxury Residential Design & Planning Firm In Chennai - Archezium - Nithesh & Ritika

20. Most Visionary Modern Architecture And Interiors In Bangalore Slate Studio By Ar.Ashok A

21. Best Luxury Interior Designers In Ayodhya Awadesh Kumar Gupta [Interior Designer] by Anupam Infracity

22. Architecture And Interior Design Excellence Award - Ar.Jasim Jaleel & Ar.Sulaiman Javad

23. Best Bespoke Interior Designer In Noida Beyond Boundaries Interiors by Bhavna Jaiswal

24. Unique, Artistic & Classy Interiors For Comfort Living De Space

25. Most Distinct Minimalistic Interior Design For Luxury Residential Projects In Bangalore The Brix N Stones Studio

26. Innovative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality For Luxury Residential Projects 2023 BLUE LEAF INTERIOR Soubhagyalaxmi Nayak & Rupin Pillai

27. Most Stylish Interiors With Functional Space Optimization For Turnkey Interior Projects In Pune ID Ajinkya Kulkarni Unbound Spaces

28. Best Luxury Interior Designers & Furniture Designers In Maharashtra LiveNxt Interior Studio

29. Most Innovative & Transforming Architecture In Premium Turnkey Projects In Chennai CODE DESIGN STUDIO group of RUPDEP PROJECTS CONSULTANTS (P) LTD

30. Distinct Classy Interiors With Soothing Colour Pallets In Hyderabad Elite Interiors By S.Rakesh Varma

31. Outstanding Craftsmanship With Minimalistic Approach & Eco Harmonising Architecture & Designing For Residential Projects MAT Architects By Ar.Dhilip Kumar & Ar.Metha Ajith

32. Most Distinguished Contemporary Architecture & Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In Tiruchirapalli RA ARCHITECTS +INTERIORS by Chief Architect Ar.Ragothaman

33. Most Preferred Design & Build Firm In Bangalore CS Constructions And Interiors

34. Most Innovative & Individualistic Furniture & Interior Designing In Pune - Navinyam Interiors

35. Best Affordable Quality On Time Interior Designing Bangalore INNOV8 INTERIORS

36. Most Innovative Contemporary Architecture & Designing Of Luxury Turnkey Projects In UP - Ar Affan Rais Khan & Ar Shivam Singh

37. Most Stylish & Vibrant Home Interiors In Bangalore INT360 Design Studio LLP

38. Best Kitchen Interiors In Bangalore Desine Symphony

39. Most Innovative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality In Luxury Residential Architecture & Design - REVOL - Nishant Solanki

40. Most Innovative Sustainable Architecture & Engineering Practice in Hyderabad Er. S. Rohan Krishna Vasudhara Interio & Constructions

41. Best Young Emerging Architects in Kerala - R+A Architects

42. Best Luxury Architect In Chennai - AR. MOHAMED THANSEEM S

43. Best Design And Build firm In Chennai Meraki Constructions

44. Best Architectural Planning & Design Consultants In Warangal City SAJID ASSOCIATES

45. Best Bespoke Luxury Contemporary Designer In Chennai KEERTHIKUMAR J

HomeCafe Designs

46. Most Distinguished Contemporary Interior Projects In India -Poonam Patel

47. Most Innovative Modern & Stylish Interior Designers In Jharkhand - Deepak Kumar

48. Best Architect and Interior Designer in Bangalore - Cutting Edge Architects

49. Most Stylish Modern Contemporary Home Designers In Vadodara - RC Interior Studio - Samir Patel

50. Most Innovative & Individualistic Commercial Furniture & Interior Designing In Pune - Modular Mech Furniture

51. Most Reliable Interior Furnishing Company In Chennai DYNARCH STUDIO

52. Top 10 Contemporary Luxury Residential Interior Designers In Chennai Sharath Kumar and Swathi from Reflection Matters

53. Best Office Interior Designers In Gujarat Blackpearl Design Studio

