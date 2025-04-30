Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2025 (12th Edition)
New Delhi [India], April 30:Blindwink – India Design Awards 2025, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with celebrity Bipasha Basu as the Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
Outstanding Innovation & Excellence In Curating Luxury Interiors — ONNEXT INTERIOS – Mr. Mohammed Mudabbir
The Pinnacle of Design Excellence: Best in Minimalist Luxury Design & Build Firm — One Source Studio LLP – Mr. Sidharth Teckchandani
Most Stylish & Elegant Luxury Interiors — 60 Degree Interior by Jayesh and Nikhil
Best Transformative & Functional Corporate Interiors — Land S Design Concepts Private Limited — Mr. Sijo Joseph
Leading Construction Company in India — Raj Constructions – Mr. Raja Prasad Chaudhari
Best Architecture and Construction Firm in Chennai — Green Elementz
Most Promising Hospitality Design Firm of the Year 2025 — HOUSE OF ELM – Ms. Milouni Mehta
Best Luxury Interior Design Company — EDI – EVE Designs & Interiors – Mr. Shaju Thomas (CEO & Design Specialist)
Most Preferred Project Management Consultancy In PAN India & Most Promising Interior Fit Outs & Turnkey Project Firm In Ahmedabad — Metamorph Enterprise LLP — Mr. Rajesh Rasania
Outstanding Innovative Excellence In Architecture In India — Ar. Sanjeev Duseja – MD, Aastha Consultants & Engineering (OPC) Private Limited
Top Design Firm Creating Luxury Spaces That Foster Warmth, Inclusivity, and Timeless Beauty — Kalakshetra Designs
Leadership in Creating Dynamic, Functional Workspaces That Inspire Innovation and Accuracy — V World Enterprises
Outstanding Contribution to Luxury Design and Innovative Architecture — Mr. Kush Shah (Scarlett Designs Pvt. Ltd.)
Best Commercial & Corporate Interiors 2024 — SK Designs – Mr. Sharad Kesarkar
Innovation & Design Excellence In Curating Aesthetic & Functional Interiors For Turnkey Projects In Srinagar — GREEN BUILDER’S Developers and Interior’s
Best Quality & Sustainable Interiors & Construction Company In Varanasi — Niharika Singh / Mustache Home Pvt Ltd
Exemplary Craftsmanship & Design Execution For Curating Luxury Residential & Commercial Interiors in Rajasthan — Suman Borana (The Archi Design)
Most Promising Modern Contemporary Interior Designers in Chennai — Sripal Jain (Vilaasa Interiors)
Most Innovative Interior Designers Elevating Luxury Residences In Kolkata — Inspire Inside Interior Design — Mr. Tanvir Hussain
Most Innovative Urban Home Interior Designers In Bangalore — Livin Interiors
Best Bespoke Workplace Interior Designer In Bengaluru — Mr. Prasanna Kumar — Studio Pitch
Young Innovative & Artistic Architect & Designer — Ar. Shweta Wandhekar Tongaonkar (DeConstruct Design Studio)
Creative Excellence In Spaces Optimization & Luxury Designing For Residential Interiors Projects — Aftab Mohammad Ansari — CRISTINA INTERIOR
Most Trusted Interior Designer Company In Mumbai — Gauri Interior Private Limited — Mr. Shilkumar Vishwakarma
Most Promising Architects In Kochi — Inspire Homes Architects & Builders Pvt Ltd
Emerging Innovative Interior Designers Transforming Spaces In Pune — Disha Interiors — Ms. Sneha Santosh Bhoite
Most Innovative Functional & Stylish Interior Designers In Kolkata — Golden Arch Realty
Most Preferred Architects And Designers In Chennai — Ark Spaces
Most Trustable & Affordable Home Interior Company In Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry — Chennai Home Decor
Most Promising & Functional Space Interiors In Bangalore — Treez Interiors
Most Preferred Interior Designers For Economic End To End Interior Works & Designing In Bangalore — Priyanka Tiwari (Zivo Interiors)
Most Innovative, Tailored Luxury Interiors With Blend Of Aesthetic & Functionality For Turnkey Projects In Hyderabad — Combination’s Interiors — Arun Kumar Pemmasani
Innovative Excellence In Functional Aesthetic Design & Space Optimization For Premium Turnkey Projects In Delhi — Rupali Avhad (Ra Creative Designs)
Outstanding Achievement in Harmonizing Nature, Sustainability, and Luxury Through Architecture — Jithin Sudhakrishnan (Sargasala Design)
Most Stylish & Affordable Interior Designer For Domestic & Commercial Projects All Over India — Mrs. Priyanka Batra Dhingra (Batra Interiors)
Most Promising Turnkey Interior Designer in Northeast India — Mridul Konwar (Urban Designers)
Young Innovative Interior Designer In Mumbai — KRISHNA DESIGN STUDIO
Quality & Creative Excellence In Urban Architecture & Interiors — Ar. Abhishek Gupta — By-Designs Solutions
Best Bespoke Luxury Residential Interiors In West Bengal 2024 — Nyne Concept Studio LLP — Ms. Tanya Sen
Best Chic And Elegant Luxury Residences In Mumbai — Ms. Shilpa Shetty
Top-Rated Iconic and Innovative Interior Design Agency — Iconic Livings
Most Stylish & Functional Architecture For Commercial & Hospitality Projects In Gujarat — SPACEMATICS — Ar. Kapil Agarwal
Most Promising Interior Designers In Pune — Renewed Interior & Decor Pvt Ltd
Most Innovative Contemporary Architecture & Interior Designing Projects In Karnataka & Tamil Nadu — Mr. Mahesh Kumar Surana (Kreative Consultants)
Best Trendsetting Stylish Commercial Interiors — Mr. Takhelambam Sibaraj Singh (Smart Construction And Interiors)
Innovative Builder Of The Year — ELV Constructions
Most Innovative Luxury Residential Interior Designers In Gujarat — Heavens Interio
Best Bespoke Luxury Interior Designer — Ms. Rupali Shah — Studio Rupali Inc.
Best In Class Architecture And Craftsmanship For Upscale Residential Spaces — Ar. Vaibhavi Patel (Working-Hands Design Studi
