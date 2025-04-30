Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2025 (12th Edition)

Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2025 (12th Edition)

New Delhi [India], April 30:Blindwink – India Design Awards 2025, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with celebrity Bipasha Basu as the Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

  • Outstanding Innovation & Excellence In Curating Luxury InteriorsONNEXT INTERIOS – Mr. Mohammed Mudabbir

  • The Pinnacle of Design Excellence: Best in Minimalist Luxury Design & Build FirmOne Source Studio LLP – Mr. Sidharth Teckchandani

  • Most Stylish & Elegant Luxury Interiors60 Degree Interior by Jayesh and Nikhil

  • Best Transformative & Functional Corporate InteriorsLand S Design Concepts Private Limited — Mr. Sijo Joseph

  • Leading Construction Company in IndiaRaj Constructions – Mr. Raja Prasad Chaudhari

  • Best Architecture and Construction Firm in ChennaiGreen Elementz

  • Most Promising Hospitality Design Firm of the Year 2025HOUSE OF ELM – Ms. Milouni Mehta

  • Best Luxury Interior Design CompanyEDI – EVE Designs & Interiors – Mr. Shaju Thomas (CEO & Design Specialist)

  • Most Preferred Project Management Consultancy In PAN India & Most Promising Interior Fit Outs & Turnkey Project Firm In AhmedabadMetamorph Enterprise LLP — Mr. Rajesh Rasania

  • Outstanding Innovative Excellence In Architecture In India — Ar. Sanjeev Duseja – MD, Aastha Consultants & Engineering (OPC) Private Limited

  • Top Design Firm Creating Luxury Spaces That Foster Warmth, Inclusivity, and Timeless BeautyKalakshetra Designs

  • Leadership in Creating Dynamic, Functional Workspaces That Inspire Innovation and AccuracyV World Enterprises

  • Outstanding Contribution to Luxury Design and Innovative Architecture — Mr. Kush Shah (Scarlett Designs Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Best Commercial & Corporate Interiors 2024SK Designs – Mr. Sharad Kesarkar

  • Innovation & Design Excellence In Curating Aesthetic & Functional Interiors For Turnkey Projects In SrinagarGREEN BUILDER’S Developers and Interior’s

  • Best Quality & Sustainable Interiors & Construction Company In VaranasiNiharika Singh / Mustache Home Pvt Ltd

  • Exemplary Craftsmanship & Design Execution For Curating Luxury Residential & Commercial Interiors in RajasthanSuman Borana (The Archi Design)

  • Most Promising Modern Contemporary Interior Designers in ChennaiSripal Jain (Vilaasa Interiors)

  • Most Innovative Interior Designers Elevating Luxury Residences In KolkataInspire Inside Interior Design — Mr. Tanvir Hussain

  • Most Innovative Urban Home Interior Designers In BangaloreLivin Interiors

  • Best Bespoke Workplace Interior Designer In Bengaluru — Mr. Prasanna Kumar — Studio Pitch

  • Young Innovative & Artistic Architect & Designer — Ar. Shweta Wandhekar Tongaonkar (DeConstruct Design Studio)

  • Creative Excellence In Spaces Optimization & Luxury Designing For Residential Interiors Projects — Aftab Mohammad Ansari — CRISTINA INTERIOR

  • Most Trusted Interior Designer Company In MumbaiGauri Interior Private Limited — Mr. Shilkumar Vishwakarma

  • Most Promising Architects In KochiInspire Homes Architects & Builders Pvt Ltd

  • Emerging Innovative Interior Designers Transforming Spaces In PuneDisha Interiors — Ms. Sneha Santosh Bhoite

  • Most Innovative Functional & Stylish Interior Designers In KolkataGolden Arch Realty

  • Most Preferred Architects And Designers In ChennaiArk Spaces

  • Most Trustable & Affordable Home Interior Company In Tamil Nadu & PondicherryChennai Home Decor

  • Most Promising & Functional Space Interiors In BangaloreTreez Interiors

  • Most Preferred Interior Designers For Economic End To End Interior Works & Designing In BangalorePriyanka Tiwari (Zivo Interiors)

  • Most Innovative, Tailored Luxury Interiors With Blend Of Aesthetic & Functionality For Turnkey Projects In HyderabadCombination’s Interiors — Arun Kumar Pemmasani

  • Innovative Excellence In Functional Aesthetic Design & Space Optimization For Premium Turnkey Projects In DelhiRupali Avhad (Ra Creative Designs)

  • Outstanding Achievement in Harmonizing Nature, Sustainability, and Luxury Through ArchitectureJithin Sudhakrishnan (Sargasala Design)

  • Most Stylish & Affordable Interior Designer For Domestic & Commercial Projects All Over IndiaMrs. Priyanka Batra Dhingra (Batra Interiors)

  • Most Promising Turnkey Interior Designer in Northeast IndiaMridul Konwar (Urban Designers)

  • Young Innovative Interior Designer In MumbaiKRISHNA DESIGN STUDIO

  • Quality & Creative Excellence In Urban Architecture & Interiors — Ar. Abhishek Gupta — By-Designs Solutions

  • Best Bespoke Luxury Residential Interiors In West Bengal 2024Nyne Concept Studio LLP — Ms. Tanya Sen

  • Best Chic And Elegant Luxury Residences In MumbaiMs. Shilpa Shetty

  • Top-Rated Iconic and Innovative Interior Design AgencyIconic Livings

  • Most Stylish & Functional Architecture For Commercial & Hospitality Projects In GujaratSPACEMATICS — Ar. Kapil Agarwal

  • Most Promising Interior Designers In PuneRenewed Interior & Decor Pvt Ltd

  • Most Innovative Contemporary Architecture & Interior Designing Projects In Karnataka & Tamil NaduMr. Mahesh Kumar Surana (Kreative Consultants)

  • Best Trendsetting Stylish Commercial InteriorsMr. Takhelambam Sibaraj Singh (Smart Construction And Interiors)

  • Innovative Builder Of The YearELV Constructions

  • Most Innovative Luxury Residential Interior Designers In GujaratHeavens Interio

  • Best Bespoke Luxury Interior DesignerMs. Rupali Shah — Studio Rupali Inc.

  • Best In Class Architecture And Craftsmanship For Upscale Residential SpacesAr. Vaibhavi Patel (Working-Hands Design Studi

