Bliss Pads- “‘Organic made affordable” The comfort of hygiene under the coverage of organic aura

India’s only plastic-free sanitary pads made of sustainable plant fibers

Coimbatore, November 11: Are you concerned about your mensuration cycle hygiene protection? The running lifestyle of today’s modern world made the monthly cycle of women painful and sometimes full of discomfort that can’t be revealed to others. There are several pads available in the market, but hardly concerned about the natural substitution that can avoid bacterial infections that can be the cause of many future long-lasting health-related issues.

The innovation of Bliss Pads, which is a Sanitary Napkin Brand, brings revolution into personal hygiene to transform the toughest days problems into a regular comfort of life. The product is completely based on plant fibers and is plastic free. While choosing the napkin, throw yourself into the self-talk of findings that bothers you these days, especially skin protection.

It was for our final year research project, and the team of Bliss was given Kenaf (Gonkura). At first, they came up with a piece of sustainable fabric out of Kenaf (Gonkura), and then they thought, “Why not Sanitary Napkins if the fabric is sustainable?”

What is the core idea behind Bliss Pads?

The two highly creative personalities, as fashion technology graduates from Coimbatore, claim their plastic-free sanitary pads get fully decompose in eight months against the conventional plastic-mixed pads, which could take up to 800 years.

These two graduates, Gowtham S and Niveda R initiated the research on Kanef towards sanitary napkin construction further.

They find the opportunity in plastic-free sanitary pad manufacturing that, on the other hand, saves the life of many in need. Bureau of Indian Standards certified it, and here the journey leapt. Then the journey of Bliss Natural started.

The pads benefit not only women but also the environment, which was overburdened by the 1.13 lakh tonnes of plastics in sanitary pads and now can be solved with the natural go of Bliss pads. On the other hand, women are not satisfied with conventional pads with plastic feel, itching, and odour.

The pad has seven layers, including a layer of Kanef which acts as a good absorbent. Even Kanef is available in plenty, as per the research. Niveda R and Gowtham S have created Bliss pads, eco-friendly sanitary napkins that are made from Kenaf (Gonkura) fibers which is a well-known substitute for jute – commonly called Deccan hemp or Java jute.

Bliss Pads has grown enormously as they’re now supplying to more than 1000 organic stores across the world, having 17+ dealers in various districts. They have already won 4 national-level awards and 5 other awards for innovation in various arenas. Shadow Etail is the exclusive distributor for all Bliss products across e-commerce platforms. Bliss Natural Sanitary pads are sold over Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Jiomart & www.shadowetail.com.

How do Bliss pads support a blissful and rash-free period?

The heavy move-ups by the new generation youngsters can be covered under the needs whether for jobs or educational concern. The mensuration period needs to get settled with hassle-free comfort. The leakage-free, natural herbal fragrance helps them get the confidence to ensure a blissful period. These pads are machine-made to reduce bacterial infections, which can be easily caught in handmade products.

The biodegradable pads are based on plant components, hence taking less time to degrade, about six to eight months. So, safe from skin rashes and infections while using.

Shadow Etail: quickest growing D2C Brand serving unavoidable essentials filled with efficient delivery of result-oriented Personal and Home Care Solutions

The supportive aura that gets visible on faces can be the essence of the building of Shadow Securitronics in 2016, which has been rebranded now as Shadow Etail. The firm eagerly started by dealing with security-related electronics & women’s safety products; that was the beginning stage of a 60 sqft office on the 4th floor of a building in Chennai converted into a yearly turnover close to 10 Crores with dedicated and consistent practices. Now, Shadow Etail is dealing with a broad range of products across Home Care, Auto Care, and Home & Personal Care, including cosmetics.

The innovative mind with creative solutions of a management graduate made a difference in the market, San. He is running the firm with supply chain expertise in multiple sectors of IT, aviation, FMCG, medical & telecom. His initial team struggled with funding, and finding a unique niche of products solved the issue. Shadow Etail is still bootstrapped.

The capable condition of the firm made it operational in close to 10 states and has a presence in all top e-commerce platforms. It is handling near about 20 brands in multiple segments, and they are Proud to say all its products are completely made in India & no imports today. Also, all products are completely herbal. Till now, they served more than 5 lakh customers all across India and are one of the largest direct to Consumer(D2C) brands in South India. They get operational out of Coimbatore with Warehouses located in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkatta, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Gujarat – aimed at giving 1-day delivery to all valuable customers.

The firm’s outsourced factories are located in Mumbai, Bangalore & Gujarat. Currently, their products are sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and Jio Mart & their website is www.shadowetail.com itself, with free shipping.

Shadow Etail is the exclusive dealer of all Bliss Products sold online on all E-Commerce sites –Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Jio-mart, and Shadow etail.

Products of Bliss Pads:

Bliss Pads products are in 3 sizes: Large, XL & XXL. Large in 30 pack size, XL in 36 pack size & XXL in 30 pack size and also in combo packs of multiple sizes.

Bliss Natural XL Organic Sanitary Napkin pad for women – 100% bio-degradable, natural, safe, hygienic, rash & itch-free, Cottony Soft Cover, 280 mm Regular Sanitary Pads, 35 Napkin Pads

Product details

Brand – Shadow Securitronics

Size – XL (Pack of 35)

Material – Cotton

Material Feature – Biodegradable, Natural

Net Quantity – 36.00 count

Number of Items – 36

The soft texture of the natural top sheet keeps you in complete comfort, with no. 1 hygienic protection.

Natural sanitary napkin with feathery soft cover and high absorbency for normal flow. Gel lock technology with wings.

The breathable back sheet is completely protective and prevents leakage—long-lasting coverage, ultra-clean and soft.

Each napkin is 280 mm with wings and lasts for 6-8 hours, and is individually wrapped for disposal—bio-degradable type and natural.

Our unique natural ingredients, including Kenaf (Gonkura) and other herbs, keep your skin free from infection and irritation.

Bliss Pads Bliss Natural XXL Organic Sanitary Napkin pad for women – 100% biodegradable, natural, safe, hygienic, rash & itch-free, Cottony Soft Cover, 320 mm Regular Sanitary Pads, 30 Napkin Pads

Product details

Brand – Shadow Securitronics

Size – 2XL (Pack of 30)

Material – Cotton

Net Quantity – 30.00 count

Number of Items – 30

Item Form – Pad

The soft texture of the natural top sheet keeps you in complete comfort. No 1 hygienic protection

Natural sanitary napkin with feathery soft cover and high absorbency for normal flow. Gel lock technology with wings.

The breathable back sheet is completely protective and prevents leakage—long-lasting coverage, ultra-clean and soft.

Each napkin is 320 mm with wings and lasts for 6-8 hours, and is individually wrapped for disposal—bio-degradable type and natural.

Our unique natural ingredients, including Kenaf (Gonkura)and other herbs, keep your skin free from infection and irritation.

Bliss Natural Organic Sanitary Napkin Pad For Women – 100% Bio-Degradable, Natural, Safe, Hygienic, Rash & Itch Free, Cottony Soft Cover, Regular Sanitary Pads, Pack of (30 Pads, Large 240mm)

Product details

Brand – Shadow Securitronics

Size – 30 Count (Pack of 1)

Material – Gel

Net Quantity – 30.00 count

Number of Items – 30

Item Form – Pad

The soft texture of the natural top sheet keeps you in complete comfort. No 1 hygienic protection

Natural sanitary napkin with feathery soft cover and high absorbency for normal flow. Gel lock technology with wings.

The breathable back sheet is completely protective and prevents leakage—long-lasting coverage, ultra-clean and soft.

Each napkin is 240 mm with wings and lasts for 6-8 hours, and is individually wrapped for disposal—bio-degradable type and natural.

Our unique natural ingredients, which include Kenaf (Gonkura) and other herbs, keep your skin free from infection and irritation.

The soft and irritation-free pads have a number of benefits included.

Shadow etails get combined as a supportive force for Bliss Pads for the reduction of women’s privacy concerns related to periods. Shadow Etail can be connected at 8838358288.

Connect to the website link at,

Buy Bliss Natural XL Organic Sanitary Napkin pad for women -100% bio-degradable, natural, safe, hygenic, rash & itch-free, Cottony Soft Cover, 280 mm Regular Sanitary Pads, 35 Napkin Pads Online at Low Prices in India – Amazon. in

https://www.amazon.in/Bliss-Natural-Sanitary-Napkin-Women/dp/B08L3BN9Z4/ref=sr_1_1?crid=33W4QRXZWELUD&keywords=B08L3BN9Z4&qid=1666789329&sprefix=b08l3bn9z4%2Caps%2C356&sr=8-1

