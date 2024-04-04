BlockDAG Raises Over USD 12.7M, Overshadowing Solana-Ethereum Flip and CHZ with 20,000x Potential

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 4: Explore the latest developments in the cryptocurrency landscape with groundbreaking achievements like Solana Flip Ethereum, demonstrating Solana's rise as a formidable competitor. Dive into the resilient growth of CHZ Crypto Price, showcasing its bullish trajectory and potential for significant returns. Additionally, uncover the promising prospects of the next 20,000x crypto project, BlockDAG, as it secures over $12.7 Million in presale, paving the way for potential exponential returns.

Solana Flip Ethereum in DEX Volume

Solana has recently made headlines by overtaking Ethereum in decentralised exchange (DEX) volume, signalling its rising status as a strong contender against Ethereum's dominance in the smart contract platform arena. Solana demonstrates growing adoption and practical use with a significant 67% increase in DEX trading volume last week, reaching $21.3 billion daily compared to Ethereum's $19.4 billion. This achievement has led to Solana's native cryptocurrency, $SOL, gaining over 4% in the past 30 days, drawing investor interest and marking it as a prime investment choice. The event, Solana Flip Ethereum, marks a pivotal moment in the crypto world, cementing Solana's role as a player in the ecosystem.

CHZ Crypto Price Maintains Growth, Aiming for Bullish Trend

Chiliz (CHZ) cryptocurrency has shown resilience, with a 26% increase over the past year. Founded by Alexandre Dreyfus in 2018, Chiliz operates Socios.com, offering Fan Tokens for sports and esports teams. With a market cap of $1.347 billion, CHZ exhibits high liquidity, boasting a volume/market cap ratio of 5.47%. Despite trading below its all-time high, CHZ maintains a bullish sentiment, supported by a surge in trading volumes and technical indicators. Recent chart patterns, including a 'W' formation and bullish swings, signify growing investor interest.

Technically, CHZ price trades above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and indicates bullish momentum, with the MACD showing signs of reversal and the RSI rebounding positively. With support levels at $0.0500 and $0.1100 and resistance at $0.1800 and $0.2700, CHZ remains positioned for further gains, attracting attention from investors and traders alike.

BlockDAG's Presale Hits $12.7M, Setting Stage for 20,000x Returns

BlockDAG's presale success has surpassed expectations, with over $12.7 Million raised and $2 million from miner sales. The project's keynote video has significantly influenced investor interest, showing its potential to impact the broader crypto market.

With BlockDAG Batch 6 priced at $0.0035, investors are eyeing substantial returns, with potential ROIs ranging from 10,000x to 20,000x. The project offers diverse income streams, including Coin Investment Strategy and Mobile Mining Convenience, catering to various investor preferences.

BlockDAG's potential to exceed Kaspa's 600x growth in two years underscores its strong market position. Anticipation is high for BlockDAG's post-launch liquidity, expected to reach $100 million, signalling its potential to revolutionise the crypto market. As a promising 20,000x crypto project, BlockDAG is ready for significant growth and widespread adoption in the crypto landscape.

Final Verdict

In a transformative period for cryptocurrencies, Solana's remarkable overtaking of Ethereum in DEX volume marks a significant shift, showcasing its rising influence in the digital currency. CHZ Crypto also displays resilient growth, hinting at a bullish future. Amid these developments, BlockDAG shines the brightest, surpassing expectations with over $12.7 Million raised in its presale, suggesting a potential for 20,000x returns. This achievement places BlockDAG at the forefront of the crypto innovation wave and signals its promising future as a leading investment opportunity, poised for exponential growth and widespread adoption in the evolving crypto landscape.

