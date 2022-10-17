Blood donation camp organized at Lagnam Spintex

Bhilwara, October 17: Lagnam Spintex Limited, a manufacturer of high quality cotton yarn, in association with Rotary Club Bhilwara organized a blood donation camp at its plant in courtesy of Ramsnehi Hospital. The management and staff of the company participated in this and helped in making the camp successful and accumulating 101 units of blood.

On this occasion, the company’s MD Anand Mangal, Executive Director Shubh Mangal, General Manager including all the employees of the company, labor members and members of Rotary Club were present.

Anand Mangal, MD, Lagnam Spintex Ltd. said, “Our Company strives not only to provide good products to our customers but also to provide a good lifestyle to the society. It is our endeavor to always help our employees and the people of Bhilwara. Be ready, this blood donation camp is a step in this chain, which we organize every year in the virtuous memory of my mother Late Shrimati Veena Mangal ji.

