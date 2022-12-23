BLS International's Owned Team Eagles participates in the First World Tennis League

Team Eagles owned by BLS International Services Ltd. is participating in this season of the World Tennis League taking place from the 19th to the 24th of December, 2022 in the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

World Tennis League is an exemplary blend of sports and entertainment making for a unique experience; featuring not only world-renowned tennis players but also some preeminent artists from around the globe.

The players' lineup includes the legendary player Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek who has been currently ranked world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Dominic Thiem who has been ranked as high as world No. 3 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, and Anett Kontaveit who is the highest-ranked Estonian player in history, among several others.

The league will follow a never seen before format by dividing these players into four different teams: Eagles, Kites, Hawks, and Falcons. These matches will be followed by some compelling concerts by DJs and performers like Tiesto, NE-YO, WIZKID, Mohammad Ramadan, Deadmaus, and Armin Van Buuren.

Shikhar Aggarwal, the Joint Managing Director of BLS International has been quoted saying, "BLS International is a trusted global, tech-enabled service provider for visa consular and digital services and we rank amongst the top 3 players in the said domain. At BLS International, we have always believed in continuously expanding our horizons and developing a one-world network between different countries, cultures, and communities. With that vision, we embark on this exciting journey of becoming a part of the premier World Tennis League with our team, the Eagles! As we kick off this electrifying competition, to my team Nick, Rohan, Caroline, Bianca, and Andreas, I'd just like to say, may you all soar victoriously high, just like an eagle, as you keep your eye on the championship. To all the teams, here's wishing you all the very best!"

BLS International Services Limited ("BLS International"), member of the exclusive club of Indian unicorns and a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion" company by Forbes Asia, and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies". BLS International has recently reached the market cap milestone of one billion dollar.

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 27,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/IEC 45001:2018 for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

