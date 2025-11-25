Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc. form Joint Venture to Develop and Commercialize Edge-AI Chip Platform for Industrial and Automotive Applications

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), an emerging leader in AI and Cybersecurity with robust capabilities in cloud computing, digital infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and state-of-the-art 5G technologies, is delighted to announce that following the earlier strategic cooperation agreement between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) and Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc., USA, the companies have taken the next milestone step by entering into a formal Joint Venture (JV) for the design, manufacture, and global commercialization of Edge-AI microprocessor chipsets, using proprietary intellectual property secured under a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement from an Israeli R&D partner.

Joint Venture Overview

Under this Joint Venture, BCSSL will design and manufacture a next-generation Edge-AI Chip, code-named “EclipseX1”, targeting high-reliability, low-latency AI applications. Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc. will mobilize its sales network across the United States and Europe to commercialize the solution within specific industry verticals including Industrial Automation IoT, Automotive Telematics & Control Modules (TCM), and EV charging infrastructure.

The Joint Venture carries an initial term of five (5) years, with geographical exclusivity granted to Byte Eclipse within the defined sectors for the US and European markets. The partnership is expected to create a business potential in the range of US $65 – 80 million over the term of the agreement, covering custom chip sales, licensing, and integration services.

Technology Overview: EclipseX1 Edge-AI Microchip Architecture

Custom SoC (System-on-Chip) fabric using multicore RISC-V CPU and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimized for AI inference on the edge.

12 TOPS AI compute performance under 10 W power consumption.

power consumption. Built-in Security Engine with TEE/HSM for trusted execution and data encryption.

for trusted execution and data encryption. Native support for TensorFlow Lite and ONNX frameworks for embedded AI.

Industry Applications and Specifications

Industrial Automation and IoT

Target Use: Smart factory controllers, robot arms, predictive maintenance nodes.

Smart factory controllers, robot arms, predictive maintenance nodes. Key Specifications: Real-time sensor fusion (µs latency), edge anomaly detection, Ether CAT/Modbus interface support, and ruggedized –40 °C to +105 °C operation.

Real-time sensor fusion (µs latency), edge anomaly detection, Ether CAT/Modbus interface support, and ruggedized –40 °C to +105 °C operation. Benefit: Eliminates cloud dependency for ML inference, enabling autonomous edge decisions.

Automotive TCM (Telematics & Control Modules)

Target Use: Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle diagnostics, and V2X connectivity.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle diagnostics, and V2X connectivity. Key Specifications: ASIL-B functional safety compliance, integrated CAN FD and Ethernet MACs, AI-accelerated computer vision engine, and sub-5 ms response latency.

ASIL-B functional safety compliance, integrated CAN FD and Ethernet MACs, AI-accelerated computer vision engine, and sub-5 ms response latency. Benefit: Enhances in-vehicle decision making while reducing cloud dependency and data bandwidth costs.

EV Charging and Smart Energy Stations

Target Use: Real-time load balancing, charging control, and grid efficiency monitoring.

Real-time load balancing, charging control, and grid efficiency monitoring. Key Specifications: Multiprotocol OCPP support, integrated secure payment controller, and edge AI for predictive energy distribution.

Multiprotocol OCPP support, integrated secure payment controller, and edge AI for predictive energy distribution. Benefit: Optimizes charger availability and energy efficiency with self-learning AI algorithms.

Strategic Impact

The new Joint Venture marks a key step in Blue Cloud's semiconductor and AI hardware roadmap, bridging AI software competency with silicon innovation through globally validated technology transfer. This initiative positions BCSSL as one of the few Indian enterprises with end-to-end capabilities in Edge Computing hardware design, AI firmware, and cloud analytics.

Comments on the Announcement

Mr. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, remarked:

“This Joint Venture represents a natural evolution of our global partnership with Byte Eclipse and leverages the Israeli technology transfer to create world-class AI chipsets developed and manufactured in India. Together, we aim to accelerate edge intelligence for industrial, automotive, and energy applications worldwide.”

