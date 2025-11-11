Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Empaneled as Partner for 5G (FWA) to Expand 5G Internet ILL Services in Tamil Nadu in addition to the existing Andhra Pradesh Circle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), a fast-growing AI & Cybersecurity Indian company focused on delivering innovative IT and IT-enabled services across global markets, is proud to announce its empanelment as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G Fixed Wireless Access) Partner for BSNL, Tamil Nadu Circle to cater to cutting-edge 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services.

With reference to the correspondence from the Office of the Chief General Manager, BSNL TN Circle Vide. Ref: TNCO-12/13(11)/7/2025-EB-UNIT-CO/3, dated 1st November, 2025, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has been officially empanelled as a provider of Internet Leased Line on 5G network (5G FWA for enterprise and other entities) for the establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years, subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment.

This Empanelment allows us to enter into an agreement with Tamil Nadu Circle, BSNL, which will provide further details on the collaboration. BSNL has empanelled Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Partner to provide Internet Leased Line services on a revenue-sharing basis to enterprises and other entities. The agreement will be valid for a period of 60 months (five years) from the date of the agreement, with provision for further extension.

Under the agreement:

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) . Blue Cloud is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers.

will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required . Blue Cloud is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers. BSNL will provide space, power, infrastructure at BSNL towers, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its existing premises. BSNL will also handle billing and collect payments from customers, with the services sold under the BSNL Brand name.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has emerged as a premier provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, recognised for its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. With a rapidly expanding footprint across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, BCSSL is strategically positioned to serve a broad spectrum of clients in the defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor