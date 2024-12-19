Blue Pebble Wins Gold at 24th CII Design Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], December 19: Blue Pebble, a leader in spatial design, proudly announces its Gold Award win in the Spatial Design category at the prestigious 24th CII Design Excellence Awards. Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), an apex industry body of the Government of India, in association with the World Design Organization, the award celebrates outstanding achievements in design across sectors.

Blue Pebble received this coveted recognition for its groundbreaking work for the Bank of America office in Chennai, a project that seamlessly blends cultural elements with innovative spatial designs and digital walls to create a workplace that is both functional and inspiring.

This year, the CII Design Excellence Awards saw an impressive 300 entries, with only 50 projects being recognised across various categories. Blue Pebble's win in the Spatial Design category stands out as a testament to the firm's expertise in crafting transformative environments that redefine modern workplaces.

Mr. Nalin Gagrani, MD & Chairman of Blue Pebble, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Winning the Gold Award in the Spatial Design category is a proud moment for our entire team. This achievement would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our colleagues, the trust of our stakeholders, and the unwavering belief of those who have supported us on this journey. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in design excellence.”

This accolade underscores Blue Pebble's commitment to setting new benchmarks in spatial design, leveraging creativity and innovation to shape the future of workplaces.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor