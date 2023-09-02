BlueEarth: Paving Path to a Greener Future

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 2: BlueEarth, a venture by SHANTI Group, announced this week the launch of its website, which will help businesses realise Carbon credits/IRECs via providing other related climate impact and carbon offset services.

The India- headquartered company BlueEarth functions as an aggregator of carbon credits. Carbon credits permit businesses to release a specific quantity of CO2 or other greenhouse gases. Each credit enables the emission of one ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. Blue Earth brings 360-degree incubation into one platform solution. BlueEarth Identifies sources of carbon emission - recommends reduction strategies - brings awareness with global emission standards and help meet international compliance: like with CBAM (Europe's - Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism).

In steps to a global leader in climate strategy, BlueEarth is equipped with deep industry knowledge, technological expertise, and an extensive professional network.

BlueEarth offers:

1. Climate impact investment - BlueEarth empowers investors to invest in Climate Impact projects through its website. The company collaborates with communities and companies working across the globe on community improvement (Cookstoves & Biochar), plastic reuse, and Afforestation & Reforestation related projects. The website provides these projects as investment opportunities to investors.

2. Offset buying - BlueEarth also offers a portfolio management service that provides mitigation solutions for companies aiming to reduce their carbon footprint

3. (Carbon credits/IRECs) .Technology - The website also offers technological solutions such as a carbon footprint calculator and APIs that can help businesses calculate the impact of their efforts on climate change. It also provides insights on enhancing their business operations for a sustainable, climate-aware business.

The quick and easy-to-access website interface also allows companies and communities working on carbon reduction projects to partner with BlueEarth and generate carbon credits. Additionally, BlueEarth assists these companies and communities by connecting them with the right government agencies and stakeholders.

Standing firm by its Values

“At BlueEarth, we envision 'A better world'.

We are the catalyst for bringing positive change to inspire and lead the way towards a sustainable future. Together, we aspire to take this opportunity for all of us and to give back to nature infinitely.

By leveraging the power of carbon credits and climate investments, we strive to redefine the relationship between businesses and the environment.

Our formula for 'A Better World' is an infinite community of like-minded people. To join us on our journey to make a global impact to transform the carbon credit and climate investment landscape while paving the way for a healthier, greener planet. We are ready to lead the charge.” added Harshit Agrawal, the founder of BlueEarth and director of the Shanti group.

“While many players in the market sell carbon credits, BlueEarth differentiates itself by equipping other companies with the tools and expertise to assess their climate impact via technology. Businesses can make informed decisions to reduce their footprint effectively by unearthing the hidden environmental consequences of operations. We are more than just a technology or carbon credit aggregator company. We are a company that provides technology with a purpose,” committed Varenya Agrawal, the COO at BlueEarth.

While carbon offsetting and purchasing carbon credits is considered voluntary, many multinational organisations like Google, Facebook, Deloitte, EY and KPMG are purchasing carbon credits and investing in projects for a sustainable future. World Bank has estimated the carbon credit market will become $ 100 billion by 2030.

With its new website launch on September 01, 2023, BlueEarth has positioned itself at the forefront of the battle against climate change. On the website, BlueEarth offers 170 types of carbon credits services for Buyers & Sellers , which include credits generated from renewable energy projects, transport projects, community-based projects such as Chulah elimination, improving soil fertility - Biochar credits and more. From day one BlueEarth has been bringing loyalty and transparency to the industry which is adding to its growth for developing a customer base of multinational companies from around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://blueearth.eco/ OR https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueearth/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor