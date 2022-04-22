Bluehost India unveils its new campaign focused on helping SMBs create online stores and start selling digitally

Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, has unveiled a campaign targeting SMBs in India to help build online stores and start selling online.

The multilingual campaign will be run in English, Hinglish and 3 other Indian languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu) across multiple media channels. It comprises two films showcasing Bluehost's strength as a solution provider for creating online shopping experience for small business owners. It reflects how Bluehost helps small businesses kick start their journey towards becoming digital entrepreneurs by enabling them to sell online.

The last few years have pushed consumer appetite for digital and contactless commerce. It has now become important for both, big businesses, as well as small, to unlock the potential of their business by going online.

According to a survey conducted by Bluehost India, selling and interacting with customers digitally vs traditional methods has increased from 45% to 66%. Bluehost India addresses this emergent need with their solution to help build websites and online stores through an intuitive, AI powered WordPress Website Builder and through assistance of WordPress Design Service.

The Campaign

The campaign comprises two films with a humorous take on the stress involved with the creation of e-commerce websites. The first commercial puts a spotlight on a fashion boutique owner showcasing his knee-jerk reaction as soon as he is asked about creating an 'e-commerce website'. His smile disappears and he starts sweating profusely.

The second commercial showcases an educator who loses hair due to the stress and struggles of creating a web presence for his business to sell his services online. While he has a temporary fix for his hair loss, he is unable to come up with a permanent solution for his never-ending issues in taking his business online.

Soon after the narrator introduces the ease of creating websites through Bluehost Website Builder and WordPress Design Service and the protagonists' smiles reappear.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost APAC, said, "Many small businesses were hit badly during the pandemic and even now there is hesitation amongst them to have a website or an online store due to the technology challenges that come with it. Our new campaign echoes these sentiments and encourages all to overcome these barriers with ease of creating websites and online stores with Bluehost."

Bluehost has recently launched WordPress Design services where experts help businesses design a fully functional, mobile responsive and SEO ready website. Another addition to WordPress services portfolio is their Managed SEO offering where professionals work on customers' websites get ranked across top search engines. These tailor-made services ensure customers can focus on growing their business with Bluehost experts doing the heavy lifting.

Bluehost offers all the tools needed to create a secure and reliable web presence. This includes optimized WordPress experience with automatic installs, auto-upgrades to the latest WordPress versions, and access to the entire WordPress library of themes and plugins to create an online presence in a fast, secure, and scalable manner. WordPress enjoys the distinction of being the most preferred content management system (CMS) in the world.

Besides being highly optimized for WordPress, Bluehost provides 24/7 consultative sales and support in local Indian languages and local currency to help businesses and web professionals get going on their online journey in India.

The films are available here:

