Blurred Lines – Foram Shah’s Dark Romantic Thriller Redefines Love and Survival

New Delhi [India], December 24: Foram Shah's Blurred Lines is India's answer to Haunting Adeline, the Twisted series, and Hooked series—a dark romantic thriller that explores the fragile boundaries between love, pain, and survival. Set in the vibrant, chaotic streets of Bangalore, the novel follows the life of Kavya Seth, an artist trapped in a cycle of trauma, addiction, and reckless relationships.

With its heart-pounding twists, Blurred Lines, published by India’s leading publishers – Paper Towns, stands as the dark romantic thriller of the year, leaving readers questioning the fine line between pleasure and pain, and how easily it can be crossed.

Shah's storytelling is raw and unflinching, addressing the darkness of sexual violence, emotional manipulation, and substance abuse. Through Kavya's harrowing journey, Shah paints a stark portrait of how today's youth often seek solace in shallow, destructive behaviors while yearning for connection in a disconnected world. Each page peels back layers of Kavya's psyche, exposing the blurred lines between hope and despair, love and obsession, reality and escape.”

