BML Munjal University Successfully Concludes its 8th Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2023, Graduating 366 Students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 27: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, announces the successful conclusion of its 8th convocation ceremony for the Class of 2023. The event, held on Saturday - September 23rd, 2023 at the campus of BML Munjal University in Gurugram, witnessed the graduation of 366 students who completed various academic programmes, including BTech, BCom (Hons), BA Economics (Hons), BBA, MBA, and PhD programmes. The convocation ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, with Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests included Chancellor Sunil Kant Munjal, Vice Chancellor and Prof. Shyam Menon, Governing Body Member Suman Kant Munjal and President Swati Munjal.

* 366 students successfully graduated post-completion of various academic programmes such as BTech, BCom (Hons), BA Eco (Hons), BBA & MBA and PhD programmes

* Out of 366 students constitute the graduating batch 126 are women

* Two students received the notable Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal Award

* More than 95% of the students were successfully placed with renowned companies with attractive packages, 125+ companies visited the campus during the placement season

* BMU’s annual Propel Pitchfest 23, attracted 1 million US dollars from 10 angel investors

In the annual convocation, 125 students received degrees across BTech programmes, 237 students received degrees across MBA, BBA, BCom (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) programmes and four students received their PhD degrees. Additionally, seven meritorious students from diverse disciplines were honored with the Academic Excellence Medal, recognizing their exceptional commitment and scholarly excellence.

Kamineni, as the Chief Guest, conferred degrees upon the graduating students during the ceremony along with Sunil Kant Munjal, Prof. Shyam Menon, Suman Kant Munjal, Swati Munjal, and Deans from various schools. The occasion was further enriched by the presence of BMU’s revered faculty, the friends of the graduates, and their proud families.

In recognition of Shobana Kamineni's outstanding contributions, the Chancellor, Sunil Kant Munjal, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Shyam Menon conferred upon her an Honorary Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa). This honor was bestowed upon Kamineni for her entrepreneurial acumen, transformative leadership, and significant contributions to healthcare innovation and women's empowerment.

Addressing the graduates, Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said, “This institution's inspiring motto, from here to the world, speaks for its purpose, the vision of its founders, and the very fabric of this university.” Emphasizing the richness of BMU’s legacy, she said, “I would say to each one of you that today, as you celebrate this valued milestone in your life, and embark on a new chapter, I want you to bear in mind that you are truly standing on the shoulders of giants.” Further wishing the students good luck, she said, “For the graduating class of the BMU, have a good life, but make it meaningful.”

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU acknowledged the remarkable achievements of both the students and the dedicated faculty members, stating, "Graduates, your teachers have been mentors and friends, shaping this campus for you. Fly into the world but remember this home. Share your experiences and embrace the journey ahead, filled with rapidly changing careers. Learn, adapt, and prioritize ethics and integrity. Good luck on this ongoing journey."

Professor Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor, BMU, emphasized the significance of the initial years of the university. He congratulated the graduating batch for their remarkable accomplishments in academics, sports, and research. He mentioned, “The academic year 2022-23 has been the first normal year after the pandemic. It has been a year of several achievements and milestones. Our students and faculty did us proud in multiple domains, academics, sports and research. In this year as well, our faculty was engaged in meaningful contributions to academic research. sponsored research and industry consultancy. We received INR 1.7 crore of sponsored research funding which is the highest till now.”

This event marks a significant milestone in the graduates' journey as they transition from learners to proactive achievers, showcasing their unwavering dedication, hard work, and determination. It also highlighted the achievements of two students who received the esteemed Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal Award, embodying the Institute's founder's values.

The celebration came to a close with President Swati Munjal delivering the vote of thanks, leaving the audience deeply inspired by the graduates' remarkable achievements.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

