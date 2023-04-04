BMT India announces an updated brand and name change to support strategic mission

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (/PRNewswire): As part of this brand transformation, BMT India, a regional leader in infrastructure ports engineering and consulting, is unveiling a new independent business structure for its India operations, including the launch of an updated brand, with a new logo and visual identity reflecting the company's mission. Additionally, the brand name changes to Merizen. The bold refresh of the brand and its adoption to a new brand name "Merizen", a portmanteau word created by combining 'Meridian' and 'Zenith', is in favour of a rejuvenated form that's synonymous with modern wave technology, advanced infrastructure engineering, and intelligence. In addition, the logo for Merizen is evolved by using the first letter 'M' of the brand name signifying construction block and perpetual wave energy. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the company.

Merizen will function as an independent company under the leadership of Tarun Kaw and Rajat Roy Chaudhury, senior officials of Merizen and also of former branded company BMT India. The new rebranded company Merizen, while retaining its original corporate branded ownership structure and staff, will continue to draw on strategic and technology support from its former parent and holding company BMT. This shift comes at a time when the company is considering to grow its footprint beyond ports and harbours to other fast-growing infrastructure sectors in India.

The company, in its last 16 years of operation that drew on its previous corporate branding design and architecture, has built an enviable portfolio of clients and projects in India and offshore. It has successfully executed more than 500 assignments in ports and logistics domain including feasibility studies, DPR preparation, lender engineer and owner engineer services, detailed design and engineering, transaction advisory services, environmental studies and traffic studies.

Merizen will continue to operate with its experienced staff based in its Ahmedabad and Chennai offices whilst leveraging upon its vast technical experience and brand equity in the market.

"We are the same company with same team of experts to deliver on all aspects of port development projects and the new brand illustrates our growing ambition in the market," said Tarun Kaw, Managing Director, Merizen. "While we grow our portfolio across the expanding infrastructure sector, we will draw on our rich legacy and heritage as one of the most reliable port consultants, amongst our wide and diverse array of clients, including banks and financial institutions, port developers, and shipping and logistics compes," he added.

Rajat Roy Chaudhary, Merizen's Director asserted that the new branding effort is a logical and important next step in realising the vision of becoming one of the most trusted infrastructure consulting compes locally. "We are truly excited about India's growth trajectory, and our strengthening, maturation and cultivation of relationships with existing and new customers, through our diversified participation in Infrastructure projects. We are looking forward to providing our current and future customers with value-added insights and effective solutions, whilst drawing on our local and proven technical experiences, and at the same time leveraging on the global network of our legacy brand products and services," said Rajat who is heading Chennai operations.

Merizen, formerly known as BMT India, is the leading provider of consultancy services in ports and logistics sector in India. The company has executed more than 500 projects in India and abroad over the span of 16 years. The company operates from its offices in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Contact:

Registered office:

310, Sarthik Square, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380054, Gujarat, India

Tel: +91 79 4002 8708 / 2685 4184

email : enquiries@merizen.in

website : www.merizen.in

