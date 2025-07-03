BMW Group India posts highest-ever H1 car sales in 2025; EV sales surge 234 pc

Mumbai, July 3 BMW Group India on Thursday announced that it has recorded its highest-ever car deliveries for the first half of a year, selling 7,774 BMW and MINI cars between January and June 2025.

Despite a challenging environment, the company has achieved a 10 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

In an official statement, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, “We are on a fast track, posting +10 per cent growth despite a challenging environment as we continue to unfold new opportunities in the luxury segment.”

The company sold 7,477 BMW units and 297 MINI units during the period. Electric mobility played a major role in this growth story.

BMW Group India maintained its leadership in the luxury Electric Vehicle (EV) space by selling 1,322 EVs, which includes both BMW and MINI models.

This marks a staggering 234 per cent growth in EV sales over the same period previous year. EVs now account for 18 per cent of the company’s total car sales.

The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase was the highest-selling electric model, followed by the flagship BMW i7.

BMW’s Long Wheelbase models, which include the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1, witnessed 159 per cent growth and now contribute to nearly half (47 per cent) of the company’s overall sales.

Among sedans, the BMW 5 Series emerged as the highest-selling model, while the BMW 3 Series maintained its top position in the Indian premium sedan category.

In the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment, BMW also performed strongly with a 17 per cent increase in sales in H1 2025.

The BMW X1 remained the highest-selling SAV, contributing over 30 per cent to BMW’s overall car sales. The BMW X5 also saw strong demand.

In the MINI portfolio, 297 units were sold, led by the MINI Cooper S, which registered over 60 per cent growth.

The MINI Countryman E, an electric variant, also made a significant contribution. BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm, delivered 2,569 motorcycles in H1 2025.

The BMW G 310 RR led the smart-cc category, while the BMW GS and S 1000 RR models were top choices in the adventure and super sports segments respectively.

BMW Group India credited its innovative retail concept ‘Retail.NEXT’ and financial offerings like ‘BMW Smart Finance’ for enhancing customer experience and accessibility.

The company is investing over Rs 365 crore to implement this new retail experience across 56 facilities in 33 cities.

