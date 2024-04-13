BMW Joytown strikes a perfect chord

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Soaring melodies and thrilling high notes echoed through the heart of Mumbai as thousands gathered to celebrate the highly anticipated, second edition of BMW JOYTOWN.

Day 1 showcased an electrifying lineup of musical maestros - The Chainsmokers, Armaan Malik, When Chai Met Toast and OG Shez. Each artist delivered performances that captivated the audience, playing a selection of their biggest hits and creating an unforgettable atmosphere of celebration and joy. BMW JOYTOWN brings together BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad to offer one-of-a-kind experience that is a perfect mix of cars and bikes, music, entertainment and gastronomical delights.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW JOYTOWN has become a cherished legacy and continues to spread joy and excitement among our patrons and their families, establishing itself as a hallmark of festivals. This unique blend of music, automobiles, and culinary excellence is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. The second edition of BMW JOYTOWN has been met with an overwhelming positive response, reinforcing our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. Set against the dynamic and energetic backdrop of Mumbai, the first day was a spectacle of exceptional performances by The Chainsmokers and diverse array of artists. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone to the next series of performances, promising to elevate the experience even further."

BMW JOYTOWN is a bespoke luxury motoring festival experience curated by BMW Group India, merging the automotive excellence with the vibrant world of music and culinary delights. This festival caters not only to automotive aficionados but also to their families, offering a wide array of musical genres to satiate the eclectic tastes of diverse audience. With a carefully selected lineup featuring renowned artists from various musical spheres, BMW JOYTOWN ensures a captivating experience for both the brand enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad range are showcased across different zones.

The BMW zone was a comprehensive showcase of the entire BMW product portfolio, meticulously organized into specialized display areas to highlight the diverse strengths of the brand. The 'City Circuit' area was dedicated to the elegance and sophistication of BMW Sedans, while the 'Adventure Trail' put a spotlight on the BMW X range of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs), emphasizing their versatility and power. 'Adrenaline Alley' was a haven for speed enthusiasts, featuring the high-performance BMW M cars. Additionally, the 'BMW Electric Zone' provided a glimpse into the future with BMW i electric vehicles, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

BIG LOVE is the optimistic MINI attitude to life, open to all that guides us forward in everything we do. Based on the same premise the MINI zone was a showcase of progressiveness and creativity. Featured prominently were two iconic MINI models: the MINI Countryman, known for its adventurous spirit and spacious design, and the MINI 3-door Hatch, which embodies the essence go-kart feeling of fun and agility. This zone was an immersive expression of BIG LOVE and the world of MINI.

Make Life a Ride manifesto resonated throughout the BMW Motorrad zone. This zone featured the Motorrad Garage where visitors can marvel at the full range of BMW Motorrad bikes, including revered vintage models. The latest BMW Motorrad Accessories and the BMW Motorrad Style Collection present an array of high-quality gear and fashionable apparel for the discerning rider. To complement the experience, the zone also hosts a Beer Garden, offering a perfect spot to relax, enjoy good food and drinks, and immerse in the vibrant motorbike culture.

Other Highlights

Gravity defying stunts by BMW Motorrad riders and drifts in BMW M Cars entertained the audience throughout the evening. The latest trends in BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad lifestyle collections and accessories were up for grabs along with special offers on select merchandise.

