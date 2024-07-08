B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd. Launches its First CAT III AIF under the name of "B-FLY India Opportunities Fund"

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd (BNRSL) (BSE: 523019), a leading technology and innovation focused financial services provider has launched its first CAT III AIF under the name of B-FLY India Opportunities Fund. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing innovative investment solutions and enhancing value for its esteemed clientele.

B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd (BNRSL), incorporated in 1985, is a testament to the vision of its founder, Late B.N. Rathi. As a founder member of the Hyderabad Stock Exchange and former Chairman of AP Mahesh Co-operative Bank, B.N. Rathi's legacy is deeply ingrained in the financial services industry. Today, BNRSL stands as a public listed stock broking firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services that encompass the entire spectrum of financial market transactions.

With decades of experience in the financial markets, B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd leverages its rich heritage and extensive expertise to provide top-tier services in today's complex financial landscape. As a depository participant with Central Depository Services Limited, BNRSL boasts more than 60,000 accounts. The company's robust infrastructure, quality manpower, and growing clientele base position it to seize emerging opportunities in the market.

B.N. Rathi Securities' well-diversified clientele represents a wide array of the investor community, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering prompt, reliable, and innovative services. This dedication has not only earned the trust of thousands of investors over the past three decades but also established BNRSL as one of the top national brokerage firms in India. The company is particularly proud of being one of the top Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) participants in South India.

Engaged in all spheres of stock broking, B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd. caters to the diverse needs of both retail and institutional clients. The company offers comprehensive stock broking services on NSE and BSE, depository services, IPO management, and internet trading. Its consistent track record of dividend payments for the past Twenty years (since 2004) underscores its financial stability and commitment to shareholder value.

The company's strong technology focus ensures it remains at the forefront of innovation, equipped with sophisticated, ultra-modern IT infrastructure. This technological edge enables it to deliver the best services to its valuable clientele, ensuring seamless connectivity across all branches and authorized personnel. The leadership of BNRSL is a blend of generational expertise and industry stalwarts. The Board of Directors includes Lakshminiwas Sharma, Chairman, K. Harish Chandra Prasad, Director, and Shanti Sree Bolleni, Director.

Sri Hari Narayan Rathi is the Managing Director of B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd. A graduate in Science, he was twice unanimously elected as President of the Hyderabad Stock Exchange (HSE). With over four decades of extensive experience in the securities market, Rathi has significantly contributed to the company's profitability and growth. He also serves as a Director at Mahesh Vidya Bhavan Limited. His expertise in financial markets and adeptness in interacting with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and financial institutions have been instrumental in the company's success.

