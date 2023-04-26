BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2023 from April 28-30

The Symposium will feature a unique Sicilian Carnival, Members Day celebration, and the Sicilian Gala Night.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26: BNI Ahmedabad, a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world’s largest community of business owners, will hold its flagship event Symposium from April 28 to 30 this year.

Symposium 2023 will be Ahmedabad’s biggest networking event of the year and will see multiple activities aimed at promoting business, networking, creativity, innovation, and fun over three days. It will provide a unique platform for members to connect with one another, engage in several fun activities, and also give them and their children an opportunity to showcase their talents. With the economy picking up pace, the Symposium will provide an opportunity to boost networking and give a fillip to the economy. Business transactions of Rs. 180 crores are expected during the event itself.

“The Symposium is a celebration of all the incredible business owners that represent BNI Ahmedabad and is sure to result in some incredible, long-lasting relationships, learnings and will be a lot of fun,” said Yash Vasant, Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, who has created the single-largest and the most engaged business community of more than 2,500 members in Ahmedabad that meet once a week every week.

The Symposium will kick off with a one-of-its-kind Sicilian Carnival for children and spouses of BNI members. The carnival is designed for children to have fun and also discover their entrepreneurial skills. It will also feature stalls put up by the children. Workshops around learning robotics and arts have also been organised to help children discover their inner passion. The BNI Kids Got Talent will provide the children with a stage where they can showcase their talents before the community.

The second day of the Symposium will feature Members Day, one of the biggest highlights of the event that facilitates networking and growth of business. It will also be one of BNIs largest events yet at Mahatma Mandir, with over 5,000 people in attendance. The one-to-one conclave will provide members with a great platform to connect with each other, know each other better, and build potential connections to boost their business. Moreover, 120 business leaders will be showcasing their products and services before the BNI community.

“The highlight of the Members Day will be the keynote address by spiritual leader and life coach Gyanavatsal Swami of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS). He will address over 5,000 people on the practicality of life and the growth of the business. We have also invited Honourable Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi to the event. Entrepreneur Vivek Kapoor, the co-founder of DineOut, which was sold for $200 million last year, will also address the members,” said Dishank Shah, Event Director at BNI Ahmedabad.

The Symposium will culminate with the Sicilian Gala Night, the annual awards night that is called the Oscars of BNI Ahmedabad and is the biggest celebration of the year.

“More than 100 leaders and members will be honoured and recognised at the Sicilian Gala Night for their performances over the past year in front of more than 2,000 cheering people. The BNI Got Talent Finals, where members can showcase their talent and entertain the guests with their performances, will also take place on the same night. We have invited a special band for our members to let loose on the stage and enjoy with their families. It will be an evening to remember for the guests,” said Hirav Shah, Chairman of Symposium 2023.

About BNI: BNI is the world’s largest community of business owners, with a presence in over 74 countries and over 3,00,000 members globally. BNI Ahmedabad has over 2000 members who engage with each other on a weekly basis.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor