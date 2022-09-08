BNI Atlas to organise business expo Atlas ProBiz 2022 on September 10

September 8: More than 5,000 visitors from different businesses to visit Atlas ProBiz 2022 and create unique opportunities to network and grow business.

Ahmedabad: Looking to grow your business? Here’s a sure-shot way to do so. BNI Atlas, one of the chapters of BNI Ahmedabad, is hosting Atlas ProBiz 2022, which offers the opportunity to network and grow one’s business, on Saturday. BNI Atlas is a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world’s largest professional networking organisation.

The Atlas ProBiz 2022 is a one-of-a-kind business expo for entrepreneurs, B2B and B2C brands and will witness the participation of businesses from several sectors, including food & beverages, travel & tourism, education, real estate, healthcare, environment conservation, startups, construction, and many more.

“Atlas ProBiz 2022 will provide the perfect platform and opportunity to meet and network with the right people who can help grow your business. Besides networking opportunities, the expo will facilitate the generation of new business prospects and provide greater exposure to the participants. With the economy recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe this is the right time to organise such an expo. The response to Atlas ProBiz 2022 has been amazing, and we are confident it will give a big flip to business ahead of the festival season,” said Harsh Tanna, Director of H2O Carzspa & Member Of BNI Atlas.

More than 50 exhibitors from different businesses and sectors are participating in Atlas ProBiz 2022. The expo is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors, who will create immense business opportunities under one roof.

Atlas ProBiz 2022 will take place at Jade Luxury Banquets near Rajpath Club on Saturday, September 10. It has been presented by Infrataur Realtors and powered by Landmark Cars. Just Corseca is the gold sponsor of the expo, and Shivaline Plastotech is the associate sponsor.

Atlas ProBiz 2022 is truly an unmissable event for anyone looking to grow their business through new networking opportunities.

BNI Atlas has 105 members having a presence in retail, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, finance, travel, and a range of other businesses.

