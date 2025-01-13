BNI Greater Surat’s Business Conclave To Attract Over 10,000 Participants

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 12: BNI Greater Surat is set to host its flagship event, Business Conclave, on the theme “Connect, Collaborate and Co-Create” on January 18 and 19 at the Sarsana Convention Centre. This will be the largest event ever organised by BNI Surat yet.

The event will feature leading industry experts participating in panel discussions and providing essential guidance. Sector-wise business meets and classes, where prominent entrepreneurs will share insights as keynote speakers, have also been organised. The conclave will see participation of more than 10,000 people from four countries and over 100 cities, including over 250 exhibitors.

Dr. Nidhi Singhvi, Executive Director of BNI Greater Surat, shared that the purpose of the Business Conclave is to bring industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals together on one platform for business networking, exchanging ideas and exploring growth opportunities.

“This is the ninth edition of the Business Conclave and the largest so far featuring participation from various business sectors. The primary goal of the conclave is to boost Surat's economy and business landscape,” she said.

The conclave will host sector-specific sessions such as Mega Textiles Meet, Mega Jewellery Meet, Mega Travel Meet, and product launches. Dedicated meets and panel discussions have been organised for diverse businesses. Some of the notable speakers at the event include Dr. Faruk Patel, Ritesh Agarwal, Sevanti Shah, Shetal Gosai, Amit Mulani, Vishal Virani, Kalapi Buch and Kailash Hakim. They were share their experiences, success mantras and vision with the participants.

Sector-wise business meets:

Specific business meets and classes will take place, where industry experts will provide guidance. BNI Executive Director will also share her perspectives.

Keynote speakers and dignitaries in sector-wise meets:

Mega Textile Meet: Wazir Advisors Co-founder Prashant Agarwal (Masterclass), Textile commissioner Rup Rishi, FOSTTA President Kailash Halim (Chief Guest) and Apple Group Founder Deepak Sheta (Keynote speaker).

Mega Jewellery Meet: Venus Jewels Founder Sevanti Shah (Keynote speaker), Mango Training Consultancy Founder Shetal Gonsai (Masterclass), Consultant and Trainer in International Trade Amit Mulani (Masterclass), Labgrown Diamond Association President Babu Vaghani (Special Guest) and Regional Chairman of GJEPC Surat Vijay Mangukia (Special Guest).

Information Technology Meet: Business Growth Specialist Chetan Patel (Master Class), DhiWise CEO Vishal Virani (Panelist), Logicwind Founder Nachiket Patel (Panelist), and Vartalap Co-founder Shubham Agarwal (Panelist).

Architecture and Interior Design Meet: Principal Architect and Co-founder of Sfuurrna Akrriitt (Keynote Speaker), Associate Architects Director Vatsal Joshi (Panelist), Principal Architect of Azmi and Sarosh Wadia Azmi Wadia (Panelist), Earthscape Director Sandeep Patil (Panelist) and Executive Managing Director of SNS Developers Bhavesh Sanghvi (Panelist).

The two-day conclave aims to accelerate Surat's business ecosystem and facilitate collaboration across industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor