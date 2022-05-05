BNI's Symposium 2022, a confluence of business, fun, and learning

Symposium 2022, the flagship event of Ahmedabad's favourite business network for premium entrepreneurs, Business Network International (BNI), will be the perfect confluence of business and entertainment.

Taking place physically after two years, the Symposium will promote business, networking, creativity, innovation, and much more like never before. The mega event will take place from May 6-8 at Club O7.

"Symposium 2022 will be the city's biggest networking event of the year. It will see many activities aimed at promoting business, networking, creativity, innovation, and much more. We are thrilled by the response it has received from our 2,000+ members," says Yash Vasant, Executive Director, BNI Ahmedabad.

Symposium 2022 will kick off with the Sicilian Carnival, a special evening for families of BNI members to enjoy and cherish, on May 6.

Actor Kabir Bedi will highlight the awards and speaker session on May 7, followed by the Sicilian Conclave that will see snap one-to-one business meetings between members. An exhibition, another important highlight of Symposium 2022, featuring 70+ stalls by leading professionals, is expected to attract 5,000 visitors in a day.

The Sicilian Gala, the annual awards night that is often called the Oscars of BNI Ahmedabad, is expected to be attended by over 2,000 people, comprising members, spouses, and kids on May 8. Over 100 awards will be given at the night.

The finale of BNI's Got Talent, where members can showcase their talent, will mark the culmination of Symposium 2022.

"Symposium 2022 has been planned in a way that there is something for everyone. There is business of course, but there are a lot of fun activities for spouses and also children. Children will also get a chance to showcase and polish their entrepreneurial skills," adds Yash.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor