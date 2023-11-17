Board of UX Unveils a Groundbreaking Online Diploma in User Experience Design

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 17: In a significant leap forward in UX education, Board of UX® [BUX] proudly announces the launch of its innovative online Diploma in User Experience Design. This groundbreaking program marks the first of its kind, offering a fully online curriculum designed to set new standards in UX education. Accredited with prestigious certifications from NSDC, NCS, NCETIR, ISO, and IAO, this diploma is a testament to BUX's commitment to providing world-class education.

The institution has marked its success with two interactive conferences in India.

Encouraging 132 students each, 35 faculty members cleared all doubts by helping them with the art of UX designing and job offers.

One of the conferences was held in Patna, Bihar, on October 15, 2023, while the second one was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on 22nd October 2023. Response to both the conferences was thriving. Witnessing youth walking on the road of UX designing was where Board of UX marked its position as the leading institute in the country.

BUX® is also rolling out a state-of-the-art learning platform accessible via iOS, Android, and Web applications, ensuring a seamless and flexible learning experience for students worldwide. Additionally, the course boasts an esteemed panel of mentors from prestigious institutes like NIFT, NID, Parsons, SCAD, XLRI, and IIT, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry insights. This blend of advanced technology and expert mentorship underscores BUX's commitment to providing an unmatched educational experience.

With the triumph from the previous conferences, the organisation is all set to conduct another Cohort in January 2024. While preparing for the conference goes forward, the institute is all geared up for its Upcoming Trial Classes starting Next Month via Zoom in Gurgaon and Haryana. The datelist includes 2nd, 3rd, 9th,10th, 16th,17th, 23rd, 27th, 28th December 2023.

Founded by esteemed alumni of NIFT, New Delhi, and Parsons, New York,

Board of UX® [BUX] focuses on equipping graduates with both technical skills and a deep understanding of the business landscape. This dual focus positions them as invaluable assets in the rapidly evolving job market.

By integrating over 565 hours of hybrid learning, including 195+ hours of live online sessions and 240+ hours of self-paced content, the program uniquely blends academic rigour with practical application. Coupled with 150+ hours dedicated to hands-on portfolio building, this diploma is set to revolutionise the way UX education is perceived and delivered, preparing students for a successful career in the dynamic and evolving field of UX design.

The flagship UX offering along with other courses in Graphic Design, User Interface and Prompt Engineering, is also accredited with an NSDC, NCS, NCETIR, IAF & ISO Recognised Diploma. These diploma courses start enrollment in December & January next year & transcend traditional theoretical frameworks, offering a holistic learning experience that effectively combines interactive online sessions, self-paced learning, and real-world application.

The institute's unwavering support extends beyond the classroom, providing ongoing mentorship, portfolio creation assistance, and expertly curated LinkedIn, Behance, Notion, and Medium accounts. Targeting both aspiring and current UX professionals, recent graduates, and those looking to transition into the UX industry, BUX's strategic focus addresses the growing demand for skilled UX designers. The institute is dedicated to arming individuals with both technical expertise and critical business insights.

The impact of BUX® is tangible within its vibrant community of UX enthusiasts and professionals. The platform's success is marked by high employment rates among its alumni, an expanding network of industry partnerships, and overwhelmingly positive feedback from its diverse, global student base. With this pioneering initiative, Board of UX® [BUX] is truly redefining the landscape of UX education, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive, business-aware approach in shaping future UX leaders.

Key Advantages of Onboarding with Board of UX®:

* NSDC, NCS & ISO Certified Diploma: A six-month government-recognized diploma, endorsed by National Council of Educational Training Institute and Research [NCETIR], IAF, NSDC, NCS, ISO & IAO.

* Mentorship from Industry Giants: Receive guidance from experts affiliated with globally acclaimed institutes like NIFT, NID, Parsons, SCAD, XLRI & IIT.

* 1:1 Career Mentorship: Weekly coaching sessions for career advancement.

* 195+ Hours of Live Classes: An immersive online learning experience with live interactive sessions, self-paced content, and extensive portfolio building.

* Multi-Platform Access [iOS, Android, Web]: Learn anytime, anywhere with the Board of UX app, available on all Android and iOS browsers.

* Job-Ready Skills: Master professional progression strategies, UX research frameworks, and gain access to industry job referrals.

* Portfolio Building: Expert assistance in crafting a compelling portfolio on platforms like Behance and Dribble.

* Guaranteed Jobs: Real-world apprenticeship and internship opportunities.

Board of UX® [BUX] stands as a beacon of innovation in UX education, preparing industry-ready professionals with a unique blend of business acumen and design principles. Their comprehensive UX Career Mastery Course is a testament to their dedication to moulding proficient and versatile UX designers.

Contact Details: hello@boardofux.com

WhatsApp Number: +91-9667661577

For more details, please visit:- https://boardofux.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor