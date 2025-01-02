bob: Revolutionizing Mobility Aggregation in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 02: Aiming to transform the way Indian users navigate their everyday travel needs, bob (Bridging Omnichannel Benefits) is set to officially launch in the coming days, promising a groundbreaking solution to common ride-hailing woes. Led by dynamic entrepreneurs Jai Adithya Poorana and Ansh Arora, this startup is set to disrupt the Indian cab market with its innovative, user-centric platform.

Introducing bob: A One-Stop Solution for Hassle-Free Travel

Finding a cab or auto ride in India has long been fraught with challenges—surge pricing, long wait times, and the inconvenience of switching between multiple apps. ‘bob' eliminates these frustrations by serving as an “aggregator of aggregators”, integrating popular platforms like Uber, Ola, Namma Yatri, Rapido, and more under one unified interface.

bob's proprietary technology allows users to effortlessly compare rides based on cost, speed, and wait time, empowering them to book the cheapest or fastest ride directly through the platform. With over 10 aggregators onboard and plans to expand further, bob is India’s first ONDC-led mobility aggregator platform.

A Founding Story Rooted in Experience

‘bob' is the brainchild of Jai Adithya Poorana, a visionary entrepreneur with a proven track record. Before embarking on his journey with ‘bob,' Jai successfully scaled his previous company to a valuation of ₹41 crore. The idea for ‘bob' was born from Jai's personal struggle as a student at Christ University, where he juggled multiple ride-hailing apps while commuting 25 kilometers daily. Limited phone storage and the absence of a unified platform to streamline ride booking inspired him to create a solution—not just for himself but for millions facing similar challenges.

To turn this vision into reality, Jai joined forces with Ansh Arora, a tech-savvy college mate and AWS-certified cloud practitioner. Together, they developed a platform that not only simplifies ride booking but also democratizes the Indian cab market by boosting visibility for local cab operators.

As Founder & CEO, Jai applies the entrepreneurial expertise and strategic vision he gained from his previous successes to ‘bob.' Ansh, as Co-Founder & CTO, complements this with his passion for building scalable infrastructure and cloud technologies. Their combined leadership is propelling ‘bob' towards its mission of making everyday mobility simpler, smarter, and more affordable for Indian users.

Recognized Excellence and Rapid Growth

bob has already garnered recognition as one of the top 12 student-led startups in India by AWS and Campus Fund. After a successful beta test with 80+ users, bob has saved riders up to 25% on their bookings and secured a $250,000 technical grant to further develop its platform.

With over 1,000 users on its waitlist even before its official launch, bob is poised for exponential growth. The startup is actively seeking to raise an additional $650,000 to expand its services.

Why bob Stands Out

First of Its Kind: India's first ONDC-led mobility aggregator, bringing together top platforms to offer unmatched convenience. User-Centric Technology: Save both time and money by choosing the cheapest or fastest ride, without hopping between multiple apps. Seamless Experience: Book rides directly on bob's platform, reducing app clutter and streamlining daily commutes.

Beyond Mobility

While bob's initial focus is on ride aggregation, its vision extends far beyond the mobility sector. The company plans to venture into quick commerce, e-commerce, food delivery, and more, creating an all-encompassing aggregation platform for Indian consumers.

Empowering Local Businesses

In addition to improving consumer experiences, bob is committed to supporting small cab aggregators, helping them thrive in a market dominated by giants. By democratizing access to the ride-hailing ecosystem, bob aims to create a more equitable marketplace for both consumers and operators.

What's Next for bob

bob's official launch is just around the corner. With a mission to transform everyday travel and plans for rapid expansion, the platform is set to redefine convenience and transparency in the Indian ride-hailing landscape.

For more information, visit bob.org.in.

About the Founders

Jai Adithya Poorana, Founder & CEO, is a visionary entrepreneur who previously scaled a company to a valuation of ₹41 crore.

Ansh Arora, Co-Founder & CTO, is a tech expert and AWS-certified cloud practitioner with a passion for building scalable infrastructure. Together, they are leading bob's mission to make everyday mobility simpler, smarter, and more affordable for Indian users.

Contact Information:

Website: bob.org.in

Email: business@bob.org.in

