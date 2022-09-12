BOHECO expands Prescription Portfolio with New Products for Digestive and Sexual Health

Mumbai, September 12: Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), India’s foremost industrial hemp and medical cannabis company, has introduced their new product range- DIGEST, for healthy gut and digestion and DESIRE, for sexual and reproductive wellness.

High stress and sedentary lifestyles may affect metabolism, stamina, energy, digestion, and sexual function, which, when ignored, may lead to chronic health issues. With the advent of holistic healing and natural, plant-based therapies, ancient Indian traditional medicine is making a gradual comeback. The Atharva Veda recognizes Vijaya (Cannabis Sativa Linn.) as one of the five sacred herbs, which has been used to relieve digestive issues, sleep, stress, anxiety, and chronic and neuropathic pain.

Harnessing the medicinal properties of the powdered Vijaya leaf along with a proprietary blend of other Ayurvedic herbs, BOHECO has launched DIGEST, designed to enhance digestive and gut health. Vijaya, along with Kutaj, Ginger and other herbs, help relieve gastrointestinal disturbances, improve appetite, and improve overall digestive health. Cannabinoids present in the Vijaya leaf are known to stimulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps restore appetite. Full-Spectrum cannabinoids may increase GI motility and limit intestinal inflammation and disease severity, which can offer symptomatic relief from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

DESIRE, a unique blend of propriety Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Shatavari and Gokshura, along with the cannabinoids present in the Vijaya leaf, may help regulate sexual function in addition to improving libido by reducing anxiety. The holistic effect of the medicine may stimulate hormone levels, improve energy and stamina and enhance sexual and reproductive health.

Yash Kotak, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), said, “The more we probe into this wonder crop, the more we understand its potential in healthcare. While the use of Vijaya for digestive and sexual health is well-known in Ayurveda, a nuanced understanding of cannabinoids and their entourage effect with other herbs through rigorous research was crucial to the development of both DESIRE and DIGEST. Unlike the other offerings in our prescription medicines portfolio, which comprise Vijaya Leaf Extract, the new products are made with powdered Vijaya Leaf, which offers natural healing through symptomatic relief.”

Visit www.boheco.com/for more details

