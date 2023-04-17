BollyBeats® – The Fastest Growing Fitness Cardio Dance Workouts And Exercise Program In Asia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: BollyBeats®, the ultimate Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program incorporating easy-to-follow dance routines from the hottest music around the globe, has been unveiled. BollyBeats® is proud to announce its commitment to providing the best cardio dance workouts and exercise programs to enhance the fitness quotient of its customers around the globe.

BOLLYBEATS®, the fastest-growing Bollywood-based fitness training program in Asia, was created by world-class choreographers and certified fitness professionals. The brand is committed to improving the person’s strength, stamina, and flexibility. The company features BollyBeats Fitness® and MixTape programs to make the whole process of making weight loss a lot more fun. Over the years, BollyBeats®, through its unique fitness and workout initiatives, has expanded to international locations such as Singapore, Dubai, Canada, the US, and America, where they have garnered acclaim at every level.

“BollyBeats Choreographies are dance animations and not dance. They are easy-to-follow dance choreographies that should make burning calories a lot of thrill and fun,” shares the Creator of BollyBeats®, Mr. Rohit Saud.

The BOLLYBEATS® FITNESS class is a continuous 55 to 60-minute workout class. In this class, the participants will be dancing to the tunes of Bollywood, bhangra, and global and regional hits from across India. The hour-long session will consist of carefully crafted bodyweight exercises to give the participants a full-body workout.

With a mission to enhance the fitness quotient of all participants by delivering intense full-body dance workouts, BollyBeats® has become a popular choice of thousands of fitness enthusiasts worldwide. “To provide its dance program participants with the best fitness exercise, the company is focused on building strong connections with the best fitness professionals and Bollywood choreographers for drafting its program,” comments Mr. Karthikeyan Krishnan, the CEO of BollyBeats®.

BollyBeats® has also grown its popularity tenfold amongst fitness and dance enthusiasts worldwide due to its sub-product, MixTape DANCE PARTY is very well suited for parties as well as any other major events apart from the dance fitness classes.

The global ambassador of MIXTAPE . In this dance entertainment program, you’ll find pure cardio exercises and a mix of exclusive music sources from the best in the industry.”

The Bengaluru, Karnataka-based dance and cardio fitness training programs, BollyBeats® and MixTape Fitness Party, have quickly become the top-rated fitness training programs in Asia. The growing popularity does come with a lot of responsibility for the brand to maintain its reputation and clientele. And, until now, they have been successful in bringing up something new, exclusive, and innovative to stay true to their mission. In the long run, we see them expanding to the global community of fitness enthusiasts through the best possible mediums to achieve inevitable success.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor