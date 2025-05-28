Bollywood Eyes Oman: Producer Bablu Aziz Barudgar Proposes Mega Film Studio and Hospitality Project

New Delhi [India], May 28: Renowned producer Bablu Aziz Barudgar has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish Oman’s largest film studio, aiming to create a new hub for Bollywood in the Gulf region.

Alongside the studio, Barudgar has proposed a bungalow hospitality scheme designed to accommodate Bollywood celebrities and production teams during international shoots.

In a recent visit to Oman, Barudgar met with Excellency Mr. Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of the Oman-India Business Council.

The two discussed the potential of promoting the Indian film industry in Oman. Impressed by Excellency Mr. Khimji's encouraging nature and warm reception, Barudgar shared that Khimji responded enthusiastically to the studio and bungalow proposal.

The bungalow scheme will serve as a premium hospitality solution tailored specifically for Bollywood’s filming guests in Oman, combining comfort with convenience. The producer is confident that this concept will complement Oman’s thriving tourism sector and make the country a preferred location for Indian filmmakers.

This vision follows the success of Barudgar's Holiday Banquet cum Film Studio and Resort in Khopoli, near Mumbai, named “Holiday Aapke Liye”, which has blended entertainment, production, and luxury in one destination.

Inspired by that success, Barudgar now aims to replicate the model in Muscat, bringing the same level of excellence to Oman.

“Oman is a tourism-friendly country that actively supports international collaboration. Given Bollywood's growing interest in foreign locations, Oman stands out as a budget-friendly, time-efficient destination,” Barudgar stated.

With a short flight time of just two hours from Mumbai, Oman offers both proximity and affordability, making it ideal for film productions.

If approved, this initiative will result in the largest Bollywood-centric film studio outside India, positioning Oman as a premier global destination for Indian cinema.

