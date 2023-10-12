Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan first time Virtually attends his spectacular 81st Birthday celebration hosted by his Surat Industrialist fan Sunil Shah

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 12: The 81st birthday of Bollywood’s legendary “Shahenshah,” Amitabh Bachchan, was celebrated in grand fashion by a devoted fan on October 11. Sunil Shah, a prominent industrialist hailing from the diamond city of Surat, organized an extravagant birthday celebration at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Adajan. The event witnessed the participation of thousands of invitees who gathered to honor the iconic actor’s special day.

What made this celebration truly exceptional was that Amitabh Bachchan himself joined the festivities virtually through a Zoom meeting, an experience that was cherished by fans and admirers alike. The event not only showcased Sunil Shah’s unwavering love and admiration for the Bollywood superstar but also provided a unique platform for thousands of fans to interact with their beloved actor and ask him questions.

Amidst the birthday festivities, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his deep gratitude to Sunil Shah, emphasizing that Sunil Shah was the lone personality for whom he agreed to join a virtual birthday celebration. The interaction between Amitabh Bachchan and his fans was filled with moments of joy and excitement, making the day truly memorable for all those in attendance.

Sunil Shah, a Surat-based businessman and a fervent fan of Amitabh Bachchan, shares a special bond with the megastar. He has been celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday every year, and whenever a new film featuring the actor is released, Sunil Shah combines it with various social service activities.

Speaking about the celebration, Sunil Shah stated, “Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday fell on October 11, and we organized his birthday celebration a day before at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium. A cake-cutting ceremony took place in the presence of fans, and at that moment, Amitabh Bachchan himself joined the event live and interacted with his fans. Many fans had the opportunity to pose questions to Amitabh Bachchan, and the superstar graciously answered all of them, bringing joy to the hearts of his devoted fans.”

Adding to the excitement of the event, an exhibition of memorabilia from the “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) host was showcased. This included autographed t-shirts, suits, books, and letters penned by Amitabh Bachchan. The display of these personal items offered fans a unique glimpse into the life of their beloved actor and left them feeling a profound sense of happiness.

The exhibition also featured items gifted by Amitabh Bachchan to Sunil Shah, further highlighting the strong and enduring connection between the Bollywood icon and his dedicated admirer. The celebration not only marked Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday but also served as a testament to the lasting influence and admiration that the actor enjoys among his fans and well-wishers.

