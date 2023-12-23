Bollywood star-kids want to be part of Tollywood's 100 crore Blockbuster Baby Hindi Remake

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Baby is a cult blockbuster film of this year in Tollywood. The film was loved unanimously by the audience, filmmakers and celebrities. This sensational film directed by outstanding filmmaker Sai Rajesh, broke all box-office records. This cult love story stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles.

Anand Deverakonda received immense appreciation for his role, propelling him into the massive Rs 100 crore club at the box office. Baby collected twice the collections of another cult hit, "Arjun Reddy," starring his brother Vijay Deverakonda.

Recently the reports have circulated that the film is getting a Hindi remake. Confirming this, the film's producer, Sreenivasa Kumar, also known as SKN in the Telugu industry, stated to Zoom, "Yes, Baby is going to be remade, not just in Hindi but also in Tamil. The cast for both versions will consist of fresh faces, potentially newcomers or semi-newcomers."

The makers are planning to recreate the same magic by choosing underexposed performers. Producer SKN said, "Both Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya were relatively unfamiliar figures. While they had some prior film experience, Anand was primarily recognized as Vijay Deverakonda's brother, and Vaishnavi's work had not gained much recognition."

Producer revealed that they aim to feature lesser known actors. But reports suggest prominent star-kids in Bollywood have expressed interest to be part of Baby Hindi remake. This comes as no surprise, considering the film achieved tremendous success in Tollywood, significantly elevating the careers of everyone involved in the cast and crew.

The film also got many requests from top producers in all languages. But producer SKN intends to stay involved in the special film and he will also be part of Hindi remake. This is going to be a special debut for the most successful producer in Hindi. Adding to the mystery, he said that they will disclose the Hindi remake producer's name very soon. "I am a hundred per cent confident he will do full justice to Baby," he adds.

