Bollywood’s new star Bhagyesh Hendre is rocking the music world

New Delhi (India), February 13: A new name is rocking the world of music today, the name of that talented artist is Bhagyesh Hendre. Bhagyesh recently released a song featuring talented actress Rupali Singh Song Kahani Suno (Dark Reprise) Produced & Directed by Deepesh Bangra & Rahul Soni This song is a success today It is on the side and people are liking it very much. Bhagyesh is working on many more big projects in the coming time which also has many songs which are going to be released soon. Bhagyesh’s Tenu Rab Maneya song is on its way to becoming a huge hit which is released on Soch Music India’s YouTube channel. Bhagyesh was born in Mumbai, apart from the financial capital of India, we also call Mumbai the magical city, this is the city where artists come from all over the country and abroad to shine their fortunes.

Bhagyesh considers himself lucky that he was born in the city where every artist dreams of achieving success. Bhagyesh’s date of birth is 28 June 1999 i.e. this talented artist is just 23 years old. Bhagyesh has completed his 12th standard from Lilavatibai Podar High School and is currently pursuing his graduation from Bhavan’s College, Mumbai. Bhagyesh tells that he was in love with music since childhood, he has always been inclined towards music, and his dream is to become a big name in the music industry. Bhagyesh has been associated with the music industry for the last 6 years and he himself is the CEO of Soch Music India. Bhagyesh has his own team with whom he works on different types of music to give something new to the audience. After the success of his first original ‘Intezaarr’ with over 1 lakh listeners bhagyesh is viral globally.

https://www.ibtimes.co.in/bhagyesh-hendre-ruling-wedding-music-industry-via-soch-music-india-851058

