Bombay, an action thriller film depicting the lives of gangsters, shot in 4 languages, set to release worldwide in May 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Many films have been made on the life of Mumbai gangsters. In Bollywood, Ram Gopal Varma directed many films including Satya, Company, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, which were highly appreciated by the audience. A big scale action thriller film “Bombay” (Hindi), Gaayam (Telugu), Mandya (Kannada), Mawaali (Marathi) is going to be released in May. The official teaser of the film has been released by Audio Lab which is getting good response. Hallmark Studios and Sanam Productions India presents the film “Bombay” written and directed by Sanjay Niranjan and produced by Firdous Shaikh, which will be released simultaneously in four languages.

Artists like Gavie Chahal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Danish Bhat, Ganesh Pai, Vandana Lalwani, Akshita Agnihotri, Pari Mirza, Ashish Warang, Jassi Singh, Deepak Bhatia, Pradeep Kabra have acted in the film. The DOP of the film is S Pappu, action director is Moses Fernandes.

Producer Firdous Shaikh said that watching Bombay in theaters will be a different experience. This is realistic cinema on the gangsters of Bombay. Lies, deceit, greed, lust and deception are visible in his eyes and the background of the film will be the perfect gift for the audience.

The film’s writer director Sanjay Niranjan says that people will get to see some action in Bombay which has never been seen before. The music in the film is also situational. An item song has also been filmed on Akshita Agnihotri.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor