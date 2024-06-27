Bombay Chamber announces new office bearers for 2024-25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: The Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced its new office bearers for the year 2024-25 at its 188th Annual General Meeting held on June 25, 2024. Pinky Mehta, Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., has been appointed President, taking over from Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Unilever South Asia.

Also, Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, has been appointed as Sr. Vice President.

Mehta is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 27 years of diversified experience. She joined the Aditya Birla Group in 1991, to become the first woman officer in the Group and has served as a key member of the Finance team at Aditya Birla Nuvo for about two decades.

Delivering her Mission Statement, she said, "In keeping with the government's vision of making India a Developed Nation, I wish to call my mission statement 'Collaborative Development towards a Viksit Bharat'. The same four critical aspects of the mission will continue with a focus on (1) Embracing Digitalisation (2) Bringing ESG to the heart of business (3) Enhancing Ease of Doing Business and (4) Fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Anand has over three decades of experience in the financial industry, holding key positions at leading global institutions. He is widely recognised for his expertise in capital markets and his ability to scale new businesses.

The other directors of the Bombay Chamber Board are Apurva Diwanji, Senior Partner, Desai & Diwanji, Anil Radhakrishnan, CEO, GMR AI Ltd. (GMR Enterprises Ltd.), Ashith Kampani, Chairman, CosmicMandala15 Securities Pvt. Ltd., Girish Agarwaal, Promoter Director, DB Corp Ltd., Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, P Ramakrishnan, Vice President - Corporate Accounts & Head Investor Relations, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rajan Raje, Founder & CEO, Nichem Solutions, Rajeshree Sabnavis, Partner, Tax Finance and Regulatory Ecosystems Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and Shri. Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority and Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd.

