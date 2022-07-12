Bombay Hemp Company collaborates with The Hemp Factory, India's first cloud kitchen serving exclusive hemp-based foods in Mumbai

Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), India's foremost industrial Hemp and medical cannabis company, announced their collaboration with The Hemp Factory, India's first hemp-based cloud kitchen, in Mumbai today.

An upcoming juggernaut in the health and nutrition space, Hemp is a 9000-year-old miracle resource empowering modern-day lifestyle by providing wholesome nutrition. An extraordinary superfood rich in protein, minerals, amino acids, omega fatty acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants - including hemp seeds in the daily diet enhances one's daily nutritional requirements.

Commenting on Hemp's properties, Yash Kotak, Co-Founder and CMO, Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), said, "The seeds and leaves of the Cannabis Sativa plant, or Bhang, are known for their nutritive and therapeutic effects, respectively. The hemp seed is known the world over as a superfood and finds itself a crucial part of local Indian cuisine as well. Taking cognizance of its benefits, the FSSAI in November 2021 notified that the seed and its derivatives - oil and flour can be sold or used as an ingredient in the food. It has enabled the heightened inclusion of Hemp in the everyday diet."

Hemp seeds are known to boost energy and stamina, strengthen immunity, stimulate healthy metabolism and enhance digestive functions. The powder is also known to build lean muscle and improve gut health, while the oil may control cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of blood pressure and enhance brain and heart health.

With the vision to transform popular dishes into healthier, nutritious meals tailored to anyone's diet, The Hemp Factory is incorporating the power of Himalayan Hemp, sourced from Uttarakhand, into globally renowned comfort foods for a guilt-free gourmet experience.

Dhaval Panchal, Co-Founder and CEO, The Hemp Factory, said, "Several years in the industrial Hemp and medical cannabis industry have highlighted the immense benefits of the inclusion of Hemp in food. Being defined as a superfood has restricted its use to typically "healthy foods" such as salads. Along with Navneet Shetty, Kajal Lahane and Saurabh Dhonde, the co-founders, we wanted to make comfort foods a guilt-free choice. Rigorous research & development resulted in a carefully curated menu comprising crowd favourites like pizzas, pasta, burgers, smoothies and desserts powered by the goodness of Hemp, which is our principal food ingredient. We infuse it in all our dishes in the form of oil, seeds, or flour, making for a nutritious & delicious yet indulgent meal."

Along with a delectable menu, The Hemp Factory is also committed to increasing awareness of the benefits of Hemp across India. With health issues like blood pressure, poor digestion, and high cholesterol on the rise, the inclusion of hemp-based food in the diet may have contributed to holistic health outcomes. The Hemp Factory aims to expand from its current kitchen in Mumbai across metros through company-owned and franchise outlets, eventually setting up kitchens across India.

Established in April 2022, The Hemp Factory is India's first cloud kitchen serving hemp-infused global cuisine. Four ambitious individuals - Dhaval Panchal, Navneet Shetty, Kajal Lahane & Saurabh Dhonde - founded The Hemp Factory with the singular purpose of introducing and establishing Hemp into the dietary lifestyle of people all over the world.

An upcoming juggernaut in the health and nutrition space, Hemp is a 9000-year-old miracle resource empowering modern-day lifestyle by providing wholesome nutrition. An extraordinary superfood rich in protein, minerals, amino acids, omega fatty acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants - including hemp seeds in the daily diet enhances one's daily nutritional requirements.

Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), incorporated in 2013, is India's foremost industrial Hemp and medical cannabis-based company reimagining the future of Indian health and agriculture through the Hemp & Cannabis lens. The uses of cannabis are kaleidoscopic. Pull out its fibre, and it will give you yarn; harvest its seeds for wholesome nutrition; study its genetics, and you'll find medicine; chop it into softwood for material to build a shelter. BOHECO's design fuses this potential with the existing industries of Agriculture, Technology, Nutrition, and Healthcare; to bring together Community, Impact, and Value.

