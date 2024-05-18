Bookmytest Achieves Remarkable Milestone; served over 1 Lakh customers

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Bookmytest, a dynamic division of Jaswik Healthcare Pvt Ltd, proudly announces a significant achievement in its ongoing mission to democratize access to healthcare services in India. Since its inception until April 2024, the brand has reached 100,000 customers, a remarkable testament to the trust and confidence clients place in Bookmytest for blood tests and pathology health examination services.

Established by healthcare entrepreneur Anand Gujarathi, Bookmytest has set a high standard in using technology and innovation to advance the healthcare sector. It brings you the convenience of full body checkups and health checkups right at your doorstep, at the most affordable prices. With its comprehensive range of tests, you can ensure a thorough assessment of your health without the hassle of visiting a clinic or laboratory. Additionally, it offers free home sample collection, making the process even more convenient. Anand Gujarathi's firm leadership has been crucial in steering Bookmytest toward its objective of reaching as many people as possible and guaranteeing fair and easy access to necessary medical treatments.

"At Bookmytest, we believe that having access to healthcare ought to be a basic right, and not a luxury." Anand Gujarathi, the founder of Bookmytest, said, "Our One Nation One Rate strategy, along with free home collection services, reflects our steadfast commitment to making healthcare accessible to all."

Additionally, Bookmytest is linked to Thyrocare, a respectable network of diagnostic and preventive care labs in India. The company functions as a reseller of Thyrocare's booking services, enabling easy access to Thyrocare's extensive network of labs for preventative and diagnostic testing to clients.

The efficient automated process of Bookmytest is backed by modern technology and equipment, guaranteeing prompt and error-free result delivery. In addition, the company's team of exceptionally skilled medical experts ensures that tests are carried out with utmost care and precision, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Bookmytest offers accessible preventative checkup packages for a variety of health issues along with additional savings to corporate camps, social welfare groups, and other organizations. This all-inclusive strategy demonstrates Bookmytest's commitment to ensuring that people from all backgrounds get necessary healthcare services.

Bookmytest is dedicated to serving diverse communities across India, including senior citizens, women groups and NGOs. It offers tailored healthcare solutions that cater to their specific needs, ensuring they have access to essential health screening and diagnostic tests. Additionally, Bookmytest actively partners with NGOs to extend its reach to marginalized communities, offering discounted services and health awareness programs to those in need.

In addition to being India's top supplier of pathological health examinations and blood test services, Bookmytest is a ray of light for millions of people in need of trustworthy and reasonably priced medical treatment. With a wide presence in more than 2000 cities and 2800 pin codes, Bookmytest has gained a firm reputation as a trustworthy companion in people's healthcare journey throughout the country.

What sets the brand apart is its commitment to reaching underserved populations. Bookmytest has expanded its reach to demographically and socioeconomically disadvantaged locations across India. From the remote corners of Odisha to Meghalaya, Bookmytest ensures that even in areas where other lab testing facilities struggle to reach, individuals can access vital healthcare services.

Furthermore, Bookmytest is dedicated to bridging the healthcare gap in tier 2 and 3 cities, providing top-notch home services to people who may otherwise face challenges in accessing quality healthcare. By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility, Bookmytest continues to make strides in improving healthcare outcomes for all.

Integrity, creativity, and compassion continue to be Bookmytest's guiding values as it moves forward in its goal to transform healthcare accessibility and quality throughout India. By giving people the tools to take charge of their health and well-being, Bookmytest aims to make healthcare not only a service but a basic right for everyone by providing easy-to-use home collection services, clear and concise results, and transparent pricing.

For more information, please visit - https://bookmytest.co.in/

