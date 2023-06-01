Booktainment: Empowering Storytellers and Bridging the Gap Between Books and Entertainment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: In the dynamic landscape of content-driven technology companies, BOOKTAINMENT stands out as a pioneering platform. Booktainment acts as a bridge between the literature industry and the world of entertainment.

Booktainment empowers publishers, authors, and screenwriters, enabling them to showcase their content in the form of a logline/synopsis to monetize their creative works. By leveraging the power of audiovisual storytelling, this collaboration presents a unique opportunity for the authors to expand their reach and engage with audiences in a captivating manner. With an impressive collection of over 1000 carefully curated stories across various categories and genres, BOOKTAINMENT has built a thriving community of over 1500+ authors, 20+ publishers, and 50+ content buyers. Buyers are producers/OTT Platforms/Production Houses/Studios.

Esteemed names such as Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, Suresh Productions, MX Player, Viacom 18 Studio, Pocket Films, and Stage have already boarded the Booktainment platform. These Collaborations extend the reach of authors and publishing houses, ensuring their stories are presented to a wider audience and unlocking opportunities for successful collaborations

Traditionally, authors faced numerous challenges in gaining recognition and monetizing their creative works. Booktainment addresses these hurdles by offering a dynamic content marketplace where authors can showcase their stories to a vast audience. By providing a platform that combines literature and entertainment, Booktainment opens up new avenues for authors to gain exposure and recognition for their talent.

This article explores the three-title deal recently inked between Booktainment and a new OTT Platform that is to be launched in October 2023. These three books are published by Anjuman Prakashan, Prayagraj. Small-town Authors Ajay Kumar Pandey, Binay Pathak, and Bineet Kumar will be the highlights of the forthcoming launch of their mini-web series on a new OTT platform in October 2023.

The company's vision is rooted in empowering storytellers, enabling them to earn from their authorship and enjoy a fulfilling literary journey. Booktainment understands the value of supporting and uplifting these creative individuals, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, gain exposure, and reach a broader audience. By offering a content marketplace that connects authors, publishers, and screenwriters with producers/OTT Platforms/Production Houses/Studios. Booktainment aims to revolutionize the way stories are discovered, developed, and brought to life.

In an exciting development, Booktainment has recently entered into a three-title deal with three new but exceptional authors, each with a distinct voice and captivating storytelling ability. The titles include 1. "Ud Jayega Hans Akela" by Ajay Kumar Pandey 2. "Nissang" by Binay Pathak 3. "Pushpi" by Bineet Kumar, these books have received widespread acclaim and are poised to make a significant impact in the literary world.

To further enhance the Booktainment experience, Booktainment is collaborating with a new OTT platform set to launch in October. These mini-web series are expected to go on the floors early next year. This exemplifies Booktainment's unwavering commitment to nurturing and promoting talented authors. As part of the three-title deal, mini-web series adaptations of the aforementioned books will be showcased on this excitingly fresh platform. This venture opens up new avenues for authors to expand their reach and engage with audiences through captivating audiovisual storytelling. It also highlights the platform's dedication to providing immersive and multi-dimensional content experiences for viewers around the world.

As Booktainment continues to evolve and expand its offerings, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering storytellers and elevating the literary landscape. By providing a platform that celebrates the creativity and talent of authors, publishers, and screenwriters, Booktainment is reshaping the future of the entertainment industry in India.

booktainment.theblankscreens.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor