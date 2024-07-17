Boomlex Technologies Launches OneBrowsing.com at IIM Bangalore: The Ultimate Web Applications and Software AI Recommendation Engine

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17: In a remarkable event held at the prestigious IIM Bangalore Auditorium, Boomlex Technologies Private Limited proudly unveiled its innovative product, OneBrowsing.com. This launch marked a significant milestone for the promising startup, showcasing its groundbreaking contributions to the tech world and attracting notable industry professionals and tech enthusiasts.

The event was spearheaded by Niranjan Bhat Deshman, Co-founder, CEO & CTO, and Siva Krishna Bellam, Co-founder & Development Lead. The IIM Bangalore Auditorium, typically reserved for esteemed guests and industry leaders, opened its doors to Boomlex Technologies, underscoring the importance and potential impact of their new product.

Product Overview

OneBrowsing.com is engineered to revolutionize the search process for web applications, online tools, and software. Unlike conventional search engines, it aggregates data equivalent to the top 30 Google results, offering synthesized summaries, pros and cons, reviews, side by side comparison table and essential reference links. This innovative platform promises to save users time and aid in quick, informed decision-making.

Key Features:

* Summarized Information: Delivers concise summaries, features, decisive pros and cons, and reviews.

* AI-Based Recommendations: Receive clear recommendations and comparisons between applications, such as Shopify vs. Wix stores.

* Unique Rating System: Ratings are derived from the average of the top 30 Google results, ensuring unbiased and reliable ratings.

* Comparisons - Allows users to compare two or three technologies side by side with in-depth comparison charts with 100s of each individual feature, and user-based discussions

Popular Search Queries During The IIM Launch

- Best eCommerce Platforms

- Shopify vs BigCommerce vs Squarespace

- Best Tools For Journalism

- Best video editor for cinematic

- Best Marketing Automation Tools For Small Businesses

- Mailchimp vs HubSpot

- Online animation makers with drag & drop feature

Users can visit OneBrowsing.com homepage to see 100s of examples & popular searches.

Best For Which Professionals?

OneBrowsing.com is for the general public. Anybody can search or compare any applications or software, comparing any two or three technologies side by side. However, CTOs, Project Managers, Startup Founders, and Entrepreneurs have shown the most interest since our IIM launch. We will have to see how users will continue to use it in the future.

After our product launch, IIMB hosted a panel discussion with many Entrepreneurs, Startup Founders, and IIM Students. Users started to notice OneBrowsing's real power when we demonstrated comparison search examples. A few audience members requested comparisons such as WordPress vs. Squarespace and Jira vs. Asana. They were amazed by the search results.

The AI recommended which one is better in different categories, with in-depth side-by-side comparison charts including 100s of features and functionalities. Each feature rating included a short rationale, enhancing user decision-making accuracy. Summarized comparative reviews and discussions further impressed and surprised users with insights from real user interactions.

Out Of Box AI Features

User Discussions

The Last part in the comparison search result is the Discussion. This was one of the most difficult tasks for us in development. However, finally we nailed it! This feature aggregates and refines discussions from platforms like Reddit, Quora, Facebook comments, LinkedIn comments, YouTube comments, and many forums. By eliminating repeated or similar discussions or spam, it focuses only on conclusions from users who have used both products. This helps users understand how the community has experienced both technologies, providing a comprehensive view of user in experiences in One Frame

FAQs

Similar to Google search, we also introduced FAQs, but here the FAQs are more like a step by step journey. We won't show general or popular FAQs for clickbait, rather we show questions answers that users must & should understand regardless of popularity algorithms

AI filters

AI-based recommended features will pop up for specific search categories or related products. Users can select features to filter and get the tools that satisfy all the selected features.

Stats

We display statistics on how many people are using a tool, the overall rating, how many people reviewed it, and pricing ranges. This data is aggregated from the overall internet, resulting in more accurate stats

Reviews & Opinions:

Highlighted feature reviews are synthesized from the overall sentiment across the internet by eliminating spam and unwanted texts, combining hundreds of similar reviews into a few completely different concise, decisive opinions with references. Reviews come not only from typical review sites but also from social media and forum discussions, extracting the emotions users feel towards the particular tools for higher precision.

Additionally, Boomlex Technologies introduced AntiGalaxy.com, the world's first 3D, VR/4D WordPress drag-and-drop page builder.

This tool is compatible with Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest VR, and all 2D devices, allowing users to create immersive VR spaces and responsive 3D pages across mobile, laptop, and VR devices simultaneously.

10 out Of 10 Feedback!

For OneBrowsing, we received 10 out of 10 feedback. The audience showed high interest, with many becoming immediate fans. However, our other product AntiGalaxy didn't receive the same enthusiasm. Initially, users showed interest in experiencing our VR headset Quest 3. But their interest was short-lived. They were amazed by the 3D VR demos but didn't discuss or show continued interest, possibly due to VR's early stages in India and low penetration, leading to a lack of understanding of its usability.

Event Details:

The keynote presentation is available for viewing on the IIM official YouTube Channel here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4TrsoPBAWI.

Photos and videos from the event can be accessed from their official website blog here - https://boomlex.com/we-launched-onebrowsing-com-at-iim-bangalore/

Recognition and Future Prospects

Launching their product at the IIM Bangalore Auditorium is a significant recognition for Boomlex Technologies, highlighting the innovative nature of their offerings and their potential to make a substantial impact in the tech industry.

Niranjan Bhat Deshman expressed his gratitude, stating, "The support from IIM Bangalore is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into developing OneBrowsing.com. We are excited to see how our products will help users navigate the digital landscape more effectively."

For more information, visit OneBrowsing.com and AntiGalaxy.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor