Boost India Conclave Chapter 2: A Milestone Event in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Boost India Conclave Chapter 2, an impactful and inspiring gathering, was successfully hosted at The Westin, Mumbai, on 28th July 2025 under the dynamic leadership of Former Minister(UP Govt) Anand Swarup Shukla & Humanitarian Rashmi Upadhyay.

Themed “Yog: The Soul of Fit Bharat – A Path to Prevent Cervical Cancer & Manage Menopause,” the conclave emphasized the essential role of yoga, Ayurveda, and nutrition in women's health and overall well-being. The event served as a unique platform for spreading awareness and encouraging proactive health practices.

Chief Guest, Maharashtra State Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, addressed the gathering and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a healthy, empowered, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He praised the initiative for aligning with the national focus on holistic wellness and women’s health.

Also gracing the occasion was Actor & Changemaker Aarushi Nishank, who shared powerful insights on women's empowerment and stressed the importance of preventive healthcare through yoga and nutrition.

Distinguished dignitaries such as Dr. Shrikant Badve (President, Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti), Dr. Charuta Mandke, Dr. Richa Bansal, and Dr. Suleman Merchant enriched the conclave with their expertise. Celebrity Columnist Nisha JamVwal also addressed the audience, passionately advocating for cervical cancer awareness and the urgent need for education.

The event was further honored by the presence of RTI Activist Anil Galgali, Uday Pratap Singh, Nishith Bhandarkar, BJP North West Mumbai District President Adv Gyanmurti Sharma, and Labour Leader Abhijit Rane.

Anita Peter, Executive Director of CPAA, provided a vital perspective on early detection and awareness of cervical cancer, while Dr. Vikram Rana, Founder of Evovita Labs Pvt Ltd, stressed the importance of balanced nutrition for long-term health.

The conclave also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national initiatives, creating a powerful forum for meaningful dialogue, cross-sector networking, and collaborative learning among health professionals, thought leaders, and social influencers.

With its successful execution and deep impact, Boost India Conclave Chapter 2 marked a significant step forward in the holistic health movement, driving awareness on women's health issues and integrating traditional practices with modern solutions for a Fit Bharat.

