Booster vaccine for Omicron variant gets emergency use approval

New Delhi [India], June 20 : The booster vaccine GEMCOVAC®-OM, developed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, has received approval from the regulator Drug Control General of India (DCGI) for emergency use.

The mRNA-based vaccine was developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and supported under the Mission COVID Suraksha, implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), said a Ministry of Science and Technology release.

It is a thermostable vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment across the country.

"It is delivered intra-dermally using a needle-free injection device system. When administered intradermally in participants as a booster, it generated significantly higher immune responses. The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor